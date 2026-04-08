‘We don’t sell counterfeit’: Studio 88 responds after McKenzie’s Bafana jersey sparks debate

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Large-scale branded clothing and footwear retailer Studio 88 has responded to online allegations questioning the authenticity of its products.

The controversy erupted when social media users scrutinised a Bafana Bafana jersey worn by sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie, accusing him of wearing “a fake”.

In an effort to clarify the matter, McKenzie said he had purchased three Bafana Bafana shirts from the Studio 88 branch in Sandton, even posting a photo of his receipt as proof of purchase.

I bought 3 jerseys at Studio 88 at Sandton Square, I don’t do fake my brother 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/abQs0CekxS pic.twitter.com/2tlAeTNKBL — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) April 7, 2026

The move backfired, fuelling the debate as critics claimed the store itself sells counterfeit merchandise. Users began posting side-by-side comparisons of their own jerseys against McKenzie’s to highlight perceived discrepancies.

Despite the backlash, McKenzie maintained that he had verified the garments’ authenticity directly with Adidas.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Studio 88 dismissed the claims and assured customers that its entire inventory is genuine.

“We do not sell, accept or otherwise deal with counterfeit goods or factory variants,” said Jayson Irwin, Studio 88’s customer care team leader.

Irwin said the retailer maintains rigorous standards to protect its reputation.

“We take these allegations very seriously and would like to assure our customers and the public that we are committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality, authenticity and integrity across all our products.”

The retailer explained that its supply chain relies exclusively on official channels. According to the group, Studio 88 purchases branded products from licensed brand holders operating within the sub-Saharan region. These license holders serve as the official distributors for local retail chains.

“We have strict sourcing and verification processes in place and work only with reputable suppliers to ensure that all merchandise sold through our stores meets required legal and brand standards,” Irwin added. “The Studio 88 group guarantees 100% authenticity.”

Studio 88 urged the public to take formal action if they suspect illegal trade rather than spreading rumours online.

The store advised reporting counterfeit sales to the South African Police Service (SAPS) or contacting the brand directly for an internal investigation.

“We encourage customers who may have concerns to contact our customer service team directly so that we can investigate specific cases and provide appropriate support.”

TimesLIVE