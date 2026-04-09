Anonymous donor clears medical student’s tuition debt

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Duduzile Sibanyoni, a fifth-year medical student's dreams of becoming a specialist doctor can now finally come true after she was able to raise enough money to clear her historical debt and register

A fifth-year medical student at Nelson Mandela University (NMU), who faced the devastating prospect of abandoning her studies over a six-figure debt, has been given a lifeline after an anonymous donor stepped in to settle the bulk of her outstanding fees.

The generosity of the public has transformed what seemed like the end of Duduzile Sibanyoni’s journey into a powerful second chance.

Sibanyoni, 24, previously appealed for public support after being blocked from registering for the 2026 academic year due to R180,550 owing in historical tuition fees.

After The Herald reported on her situation, she managed to raise R18,000 through her BackaBuddy campaign, along with an additional R3,050 through direct deposits.

However, it was a single anonymous donor who ultimately changed the course of her journey by settling the remaining R159,000, allowing Sibanyoni to clear her debt and register for the new academic year.

“When I received the news, I felt an overwhelming sense of relief and gratitude,” she said.

“It had been such a stressful and uncertain period, not knowing whether I would be able to continue my studies.

“There were moments where everything felt very heavy, and I genuinely feared that I might have to put my dream on hold.

“So being able to finally register felt almost surreal.

“It wasn’t just about finances being resolved, it was about being given another chance to keep going and not giving up on something I have worked so hard for.”

Sibanyoni’s journey to medicine has been marked by determination, including completing a bachelor of science in biological sciences at the University of the Witwatersrand before being accepted into medical school.

During her studies, she received support through a bursary from the Health and Welfare Sector Education and Training Authority.

However, the bursary was capped and did not cover the full cost of her university fees, as well as not allowing for a full food allowance.

Over time the balance which was not covered accumulated, resulting in her 2025 fees not being fully paid.

In addition to her academic work, she continues to share her journey through her online platform “Becoming Dr Sibanyoni”, where she educates and inspires others interested in health care.

Now back in class, Sibanyoni said she was focused on completing her degree and making the most of the opportunity she had been given.

“I would like to say thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she said.

“There are truly no words that can fully express how much your support means to me.

“Every single contribution played a role in changing my situation. And to the anonymous donor, your generosity has impacted my life in a way I will never forget.

“You didn’t just help me financially, you restored hope during a time when I needed it most.

“I carry this kindness with me, and I am committed to one day paying it forward through the work I do as a doctor.”

National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi addressed the concerns around historical debt and its impact on student registration and progression in higher education.

“NSFAS recognises the challenge of historical debt as a barrier to registration and progression in higher education,” Mnisi said.

“For qualifying students, NSFAS provides funding that covers tuition fees, including any outstanding balances for the academic year in which the student is approved for funding.

“NSFAS strongly encourages students in these situations to apply for funding before the closing dates and to ensure all supporting documents are submitted.

“Students who qualify will have their tuition and registration fees settled by NSFAS for the approved academic year.

“NSFAS also advises students to engage proactively with their university financial aid office, which can assist in facilitating registration pending NSFAS approval.”

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