Laerskool Verkenner claims glass recycling competition crown

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Laerskool Verkenner secured first place in the region in the Glass Recycling Schools Competition, collecting an exceptional 82,598kg of glass.

Pupils from Laerskool Verkenner earned their school a lot of green by stepping up, in a huge way, to the challenge of keeping the Friendly City clean.

The school was recently announced as the Eastern Cape winner of the 2026 Glass Recycling Schools Competition after collecting 82,598kg of glass.

Laerskool Kabega placed second with 74,332kg, while Little Eagles Play & Pre School took third place, collecting 14,918kg.

The Glass Recycling Company chief executive Shabeer Jhetam said the combined total of nearly 172 tonnes of glass collected by the three Gqeberha schools was significant and equated to more than 688,000 bottles that had been diverted from landfills and returned to the recycling system.

Jhetam said the results pointed to a level of consistency and commitment that went beyond the competition with pupils actively reinforcing recycling habits at home.

“What we are seeing here is the impact of sustained behaviour change,” Jhetam said.

“When learners take ownership of recycling, it becomes part of everyday life. That consistency is what drives results at this scale.”

He said glass recycling played a critical role in SA’s circular economy because it could be recycled indefinitely without losing quality and every bottle collected retained its full value and could be reintroduced into the production cycle.

“The Eastern Cape’s performance highlights what is possible when schools and communities align around a simple, practical action.”

Laerskool Verkenner teacher Danel Scheepers said the achievement reflected the school’s strong commitment to environmental responsibility and community involvement.

“Through the dedication of learners, parents and staff, the school collected a record-breaking total of 82,598kg of recyclable glass, contributing significantly to the success of the initiative,” Scheepers said.

“As the winning school, Laerskool Verkenner was thrilled to receive a cash prize of R50,000.

“The school extends its sincere gratitude to everyone who supported and participated in this project.

“This achievement not only highlights the importance of recycling but also showcases what can be accomplished when a community works together towards a common goal.”

Laerskool Kabega walked with a R20,000 cash prize while Little Eagles Play & Pre School earned R10,000.

Families can contribute by separating glass and making use of glass recycling banks located at schools and public sites. You can find your nearest drop-off point at https://theglassrecyclingcompany.co.za/glass-banks-new/

Schools interested in participating in the competition can sign up by emailing palesa@tgrc.co.za