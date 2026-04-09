Musical celebration marks Pearson High School centenary

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As part of its Centenary Year celebrations, Pearson High School will host a Musical Celebration on Thursday at the Tramways Building. Pictured are some of the performers ready to deliver a stellar performance.

The Tramways Building will light up the Baakens Valley on Thursday evening as the talented teens of Pearson High School bring their musical prowess to the stage.

As part of its centenary year celebrations, Pearson will host a musical celebration on Thursday at 6.30pm.

Pearson marketing manager Wendy Westraadt said the event, in addition to celebrating 100 years, will showcase the strength and vibrancy of the school’s cultural pillar.

“It’s one of the four pillars that underpin Pearson’s tradition of excellence — academic, cultural, sport and spiritual,” she said.

“For a century, Pearson has nurtured generations of learners who strive for excellence in all spheres of school life.

“This celebratory concert will highlight the exceptional musical talent that continues to flourish within the school community.”

Audiences can look forward to a diverse and uplifting programme, featuring performances by the strings ensemble, jazz band, symphonic orchestra, concert band, flute choir and choir.

“From classical arrangements to contemporary pieces, the evening promises a rich musical experience that reflects both the tradition and creativity that define Pearson’s cultural life,” Westraadt said.

The concert will feature the dedicated work of the various ensemble leaders, namely Anton Steyn, Lynne Gouws, Adrian Jonas, Janneke Jacobs and James van der Merwe.

“Ms Limbert, who leads the flute choir, and Pearson’s outstanding music staff of Ms Ndika, Mr Le Roux, Ms Young, Dr Meyer, Mrs Oelofse, Mr Tala and Mr Tarantaal make up the team involved in this special occasion,” Westraadt said.

“Their commitment, expertise and passion for music play a vital role in nurturing young musicians and ensuring the continued success of the school’s cultural programme.

“Without their tireless efforts, and the support of the entire music team, an event of this calibre would not be possible.”

The evening will also feature the participation of Pearson alumni.

The musical celebration forms part of a wider programme of events marking the 100-year milestone.

It precedes the school’s reunion weekend which will include a derby against Selborne College and Clarendon Girls’ High School on Friday and Saturday, culminating in a black tie event on Saturday evening featuring celebrity guest speaker John Smit.

Bookings for the concert and black tie event can be made through Westraadt on 078-664-1337.

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