Nxuba couple linked to suspected drug syndicate denied bail

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Leon Fortuin, 44, and Desiree Hare, 47, were arrested and charged with dealing in drugs earlier this year. They were denied bail earlier this week.

Bail has been denied to a couple believed to be linked to an organised drug distribution syndicate in the small Karoo town of Nxuba.

Leon Fortuin, 44, and Desiree Hare, 47, were arrested and charged with dealing in drugs earlier this year.

Appearing in the Nxuba magistrate’s court on Wednesday, their bids for bail were dismissed.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the couple were nabbed by a multi-disciplinary team comprising the Hawks, Nxuba Crime Intelligence, Middleburg K9 Units, the Graaff-Reinet SAPS, Chris Hani District Operational Command Centre, and the Provincial Local Criminal Record Centre on February 26.

Mhlakuvana said it was alleged that the pair formed part of an organised drug distribution syndicate operating within Nxuba and surrounding areas.

The investigation was launched in August 2025, following recurring complaints from members of the public about drugs being distributed in the town.

“A structured undercover methodology was deployed.

“This formed part of a broader, long-range disruption strategy designed not merely to apprehend individual perpetrators, but to systematically dismantle the underlying structural and operational architecture of the alleged criminal enterprise.”

Mhlakuvana said the operation culminated in the arrests of Fortuin and Hare, who allegedly played a central role in the alleged syndicate.

They were purportedly involved in the circulation of prohibited substances, specifically Tik and Mandrax.

During the operation, the police seized approximately 201 Mandrax tablets, 400g of Tik, two digital weighing instruments, 33 rounds of ammunition, nine cellphones, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The accused made numerous court appearances until their bail was successfully denied this week.

The case was then postponed to May 12 for further investigation.

Acting provincial head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s unit, Brigadier Mluleki Dyasi, lauded the investigative team for their meticulous diligence and acumen.

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