Police clerk accused of selling lion cubs arrested

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Lion cubs were allegedly being offered for sale by three people, including a police official, in the Free State.

A police official is among three people arrested for allegedly trying to sell four lion cubs stolen from a farm in the Free State.

Mokete Elizabeth Dikoko, 51, an administration clerk attached to Bothaville SA Police Service, appeared in the town’s magistrate’s court on Tuesday with her co-accused Elias Moloi, 36. They are charged with contravention of the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act.

Lt-Col Zweli Mohobeleli from the Hawks said they were arrested with a 14-year-old minor in Bothaville on April 2 while allegedly trying to sell four lion cubs for R100,000 each.

“Members of the Hawks in Welkom reacted to information about people selling lion cubs. A police operation was immediately arranged and executed by the Hawks, tactical response team, local criminal record centre, stock theft and endangered species unit and the department of agriculture and rural development officials.

“Four lion cubs were recovered and returned to the lawful owner in Viljoenskroon, from where they had been stolen.

“Dikoko has been released on bail. She is also being subjected to internal police disciplinary processes.”

Mohobeleli said Moloi was remanded in custody until Thursday, when he is expected to apply for bail.

The minor child has been referred to the department of social development.

TimesLIVE