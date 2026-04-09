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Power banks recalled over fire, burn risk

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Consumers are warned the lithium-ion batteries of the recalled product may overheat during use, posing a risk of fire and burns. File photo for illustrative purposes only. (Amazon)

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) says ESR HaloLock wireless power banks are under recall.

The affected products were imported from China and sold through online stores including Takealot between 2023 and 2024.

The recall applies to the ESR HaloLock Kickstand wireless power banks, model 2G505B, which were sold in black and feature five circular LED display lights.

As notified by Waymeet Limited, the NCC said the power bank presents a fire risk.

“The lithium-ion batteries of the recalled product may overheat during use, posing a risk of fire and burns to consumers,” it said.

“Consumers in possession of the affected products are urged to immediately stop using them and return them to a point of purchase for a refund.”

TimesLIVE

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