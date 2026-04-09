Things about to heat up in Plettenberg Bay

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Food lovers and spice enthusiasts enjoy the bold flavours at the 2025 Engel & Völkers Chilli Festival in Plettenberg Bay.

As autumn settles over the Garden Route, the seaside town of Plettenberg Bay is preparing to turn up the heat.

Food lovers and spice enthusiasts can expect a month-long celebration of bold flavours, inventive cuisine and community spirit when the fourth annual Engel & Völkers Chilli Festival returns in May.

What began as a local initiative has steadily grown into a much-anticipated highlight on the town’s culinary calendar — one that invites both residents and visitors to explore Plett through its restaurants, one chilli-infused dish at a time.

This year, 20 restaurants will go head-to-head in a friendly but fiery competition, each crafting a signature chilli-inspired dish in the hope of claiming the festival crown.

From the daring to the downright unexpected, the event promises a wide spectrum of flavours.

Engel & Völkers Plettenberg Bay principal Derval Hoban said the festival had always been rooted in community upliftment rather than profit.

“We feel incredibly proud and accomplished. At its core, this event is about the community.

“Seeing our efforts come together and make a positive impact on local businesses and residents is what drives us to continue growing the festival each year,” Hoban said.

The concept is simple but effective.

Participating restaurants create exclusive chilli dishes offered at accessible set prices — R99 for lunch and R129 for dinner — encouraging diners to step beyond their usual favourites.

In turn, patrons are invited to rate the dishes, adding an interactive element that fuels both competition and creativity.

Hoban said the festival offered more than just a dining experience — it was also an opportunity to rediscover the town’s culinary diversity.

“This unique food festival invites locals and visitors to explore some of Plett’s favourite restaurants while enjoying specially created chilli-inspired dishes.”

Festival organiser Tamsin Brimelow highlighted the sheer range of culinary experimentation on offer.

“One of the most exciting aspects of the festival is the incredible variety on offer.

“Dishes range from the unexpected — like chilli smoothies and chilli ice cream — to more traditional savoury creations,” Brimelow said.

Running from May 1-31, the festival will culminate in a final celebration on June 6, where the top dishes and chefs will be showcased.

The event remains free to attend, reinforcing its community-first ethos.

The 2025 festival drew more than 500 participants over a two-week period, with nearly 200 people attending the finale.

With the event now extended to a full month, organisers are expecting an even greater turnout — and many more plates of chilli-laced creativity.

Among last year’s standouts was the winning dish from Barrington’s, a pork belly paired with jalapeno chutney that left a lasting impression on judges and diners.

This year, the festival also welcomes back celebrity chef Pete Goffe-Wood, whose involvement adds further culinary credibility and excitement.

The final festival day, set to be hosted at Barrington’s, will bring everything together in a vibrant showcase of chilli-inspired dishes and sauces, offering visitors a chance to sample the very best of what the festival has to offer.

Founded by Engel & Völkers Plettenberg Bay, the festival was born out of a shared passion for food, connection and local enterprise.

It is backed by sponsors Pilot Software and Straughan Attorneys.