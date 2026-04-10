Nelson Mandela Bay’s award-winning standup comedian returns home for latest production

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Victoria Park High School old boy and standup comedian Rory Petzer will be performing in Gqeberha on Saturday

Award-winning Gqeberha-born funnyman Rory Petzer is returning home to enthral audiences for his one-night only performance of his latest production, Rory Petzer is Funemployed.

The Victoria Park High School old boy returns to the stage in Gqeberha on Saturday with the high-energy wit that made him one of SA’s most relatable and viral comedians.

The 46-year-old full-time comedian, MC and content creator will unpack the chaos of life after employment, from the panic of sending the resignation email to the eerie silence of a Tuesday at 10.37am when everyone else was at work.

Petzer, who moved to Durban 12 years ago, said it meant a lot for him to be able to bring his latest standup comedy production to his hometown.

“I love my Gqeberha people; Gqeberha is my favourite place in the world — just do not tell Durban that, because that is my second favourite place,” Petzer said.

The former Road House restaurant waiter explained what inspired his show.

“In December (2025) I decided to walk away from full-time employment and I decided to back myself,” he said.

“I do not call it unemployed, I call it funemployed.

“If you are sitting in your job right now wondering if you should quit and do your own thing, this show is for you.

“If you had a job, decided to back yourself, this show is for you.

“It is for everyone, I will explain the entire process from when I made my decision, to my resignation.”

The former breakfast show producer on AlgoaFM said he would also explore the terrifying fear of waking up daily knowing there was no expected salary while debit orders remained constant.

Petzer is a two-time Savanna Comics’ Choice Award winner, who has appeared on Showmax, a viral car-seat commentator and the country’s unofficial “Minister of Champions”.

Talking on his “Sauce of the Year” category nomination at the Savanna Comics’ Choice for a video questioning the sudden disappearance of loadshedding, Petzer said that many times he just followed his instincts.

“There is no conspiracy theory whatsoever,” he said, laughing.

“I will get an idea of my video while driving somewhere; then I will pull my car to the side of the road and record the video that just played in my head.

“Sometimes the videos work and I win an award for them like that one. Sometimes they do not, but that was a really lucky one.”

He said his tone of comedy was storytelling and observational comedy, which meant he was working all the time, collecting content wherever he looked or was.

But it was when he seized an opportunity at an open mic session at the Music Kitchen in Newton Park that his journey in comedy started and he never looked back.

“It means a hell of a lot when you are trying to make the world a happier place,” Petzer said.

“Yooh, I remember my first comedy show was in 2012 at the Music Kitchen in Newton Park.

“I went up as an open mic comedian. I also held my first show there and held my one-man show there about two or three years ago.

“No matter how many times you have gone on stage, every time you go on that stage it is absolutely terrifying.”

To stand a chance of winning one of three sets of double tickets, email the name of the show, your name, surname, cellphone number to KimberleyK@theherald.co.za.

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