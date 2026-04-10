Coega, Eskom sign agreement to advance nuclear build programme

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Coega’s CEO, Themba Koza, left, and Eskom’s chief nuclear officer, Velaphi Ntuli, signed a memorandum of understanding at the Coega Business Centre in Gqeberha.

The Coega Development Corporation and Eskom have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration on SA’s Nuclear New Build Programme (NNBP).

On Thursday, the agreement was signed by Coega CEO Themba Koza and Eskom’s chief nuclear officer, Velaphi Ntuli.

The MOU establishes a strategic framework for co-operation across several key areas, including infrastructure development, localisation, regulatory and site readiness, skills development, logistics co-ordination, and socio-economic investment initiatives.

Eskom will lead the implementation of the programme.

Coega will play a supporting role by leveraging its expertise in infrastructure development, investment facilitation and Special Economic Zone (SEZ) management.

Ntuli described the agreement as a significant step forward in aligning state entities around a shared national priority.

“The signing of this MoU between Eskom and the Coega Development Corporation is not merely a formal agreement but a statement of shared intent and signals an alignment between two strategic state entities unifying around a strategic priority.

“It signifies our unified approach in dealing with socio-economic issues under a sound regulatory framework,” he said.

This MoU affirms Coega’s catalytic role in enabling strategic national programmes — Eskom’s chief nuclear officer, Velaphi Ntuli

Ntuli said that the programme extended beyond energy generation.

“The Nuclear New Build Programme is about more than megawatts.

“It is about industrialisation, organisation, skills development, but most importantly, inclusive economic growth executed safely, transparently and within the rule of law,” he said.

He said that Coega’s experience in infrastructure and investment facilitation positions it as a key enabler in delivering the programme’s objectives.

Koza said the agreement reinforces Coega’s role in supporting national development initiatives.

“This MoU affirms Coega’s catalytic role in enabling strategic national programmes.

“By aligning our infrastructure development capabilities, SEZ platform, project management expertise, and socio-economic development mandate with Eskom’s nuclear programme, we aim to ensure that the Nuclear New Build Programme delivers inclusive growth, localisation, skills development, and sustainable economic participation, particularly for communities in the Eastern Cape,” he said.

The partnership will focus on advancing site readiness, logistics and infrastructure planning, environmental compliance, and development of a competitive domestic nuclear value chain.

It also includes commitments to supplier and SMME development, as well as targeted social investment programmes such as education, work readiness and life skills initiatives.

To oversee implementation, a joint steering committee will be established to co-ordinate activities, monitor progress and ensure alignment on regulatory and operational matters.

The agreement will remain in effect for three years.

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