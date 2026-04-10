Plett double murder accused abandons bail bid

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Murder accused Christiaan Branders abandoned his bid for bail in the Plettenberg Bay magistrate’s court on Friday.

Murder accused Christiaan Branders abandoned his bid for bail in the Plettenberg Bay magistrate’s court on Friday.

Making a brief court appearance, Branders withdrew his bail application and applied for legal aid, with the matter subsequently being remanded to May 12.

The 34-year-old from Wittedrif will remain in custody.

Branders is accused of killing renowned Plettenberg Bay psychologist Jane Luck, 71, and her husband Rolf, 77.

He was arrested last month after a Mercedes-Benz belonging to the deceased was caught on camera travelling at high speed along the R339 towards Uniondale.

According to police spokesperson W/O Christopher Spies, the vehicle was subsequently flagged on a local security WhatsApp group, a chase ensued and Branders was arrested after the vehicle overturned near Uniondale.

Police responded to the address linked to the vehicle, where they discovered the bodies of the couple who had sustained multiple injuries.

Branders first appeared in Uniondale magistrate’s court where he was also charged with possession of suspected stolen property and possession of drugs.

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