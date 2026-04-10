Principal fired for engaging in sexual relationship with pupil

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The Mpumalanga education department says it does not tolerate any conduct that undermines pupils’ ability to realise their full potential.

A principal from Magwagwaza Secondary School in Bushbuckridge has been dismissed after he was found guilty of having a sexual relationship with a pupil.

The case started after allegations were reported of the principal dating a 19-year-old grade 11 pupil.

This led to the principal being suspended while the matter was under investigation by the Mpumalanga department of education.

An Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) panellist, Seretse Masete, found Godfrey Mhaleni guilty after the inquiry was completed on March 24.

Masete heard evidence from the pupil that in 2025, while in grade 11, she had a sexual relationship with the principal between March and June 2025.

“He used to take her to his room, where they would have sex. After every sexual intercourse they would communicate through WhatsApp and make a review on how the sex was good and not.

“The employee would also take her to the tavern, where they would drink and end up having sex,” Masete said in summarising the evidence of the pupil.

The principal used to tell the schoolgirl she should not tell anyone that they were dating, and she promised she would not. He further told her that telling people about their affair would cost him his job, the girl said in her testimony.

Mhaleni, who was appointed to the school as principal in 1991, testified he never slept with the pupil and never met her outside the school context. He also said he never drank alcohol with her.

In evaluation of the evidence, Masete said the pupil testified that she had a sexual relationship with the employee; she narrated how they were communicating and that they would go to a tavern, drink alcohol bought by the employee, who would end up taking her to the room and have sex with her.

“That was the right time for the employee to deny the version of the learner, and he did not.”

Masete said during the testimony of the pupil and during her cross-questioning, the employee did not deny the knowledge of that room as well.

“I did not hear the employee putting it to the learner that he did not have sex with her. I did not hear the employee putting it to the learner that he did not take her to a tavern.

“I did not hear the employee putting it to the learner that he did not buy alcohol for her.”

The arbitrator said Mhaleni’s actions broke the law and the rules of the teaching profession and said the sanction of dismissal would therefore be commensurate with the offences he committed.

Masete said should Mhaleni not be satisfied with this outcome, he may choose to file a review application in the labour court.

Mpumalanga education department spokesperson Gerald Sambo said the department does not tolerate any conduct that undermines pupils’ ability to realise their full potential.

“This case shows that action will be taken against anyone who does wrong.”

The department said it would continue working to make sure all pupils are safe at school.

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