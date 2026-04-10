Suspects nabbed for murder of six-year-old Gqeberha girl

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Two alleged child murderers arrested on Friday morning will appear in Motherwell magistrate’s court on Monday. File photo.

A pair of alleged child murderers were arrested on Friday morning and are set to appear in the Motherwell magistrate’s court on Monday.

Police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said the police family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit in Gqeberha arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a six-year-old girl.

“FCS detectives followed up on information regarding two people of interest believed to be in Makhanda. The information was operationalised, leading to the arrest of a 25-year-old female and a 31-year-old male. The suspects were subsequently transported back to Gqeberha for further investigation,” said Gantana.

On Friday the investigation led to the discovery of the body of a child in a shallow grave at St George’s Beach.

“The suspects have been detained on charges of murder and are expected to appear in the Motherwell magistrate’s court on Monday. The identity of the deceased child will be confirmed and released once formal identification processes have been concluded.”

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Vuyisile Ncata commended police for their relentless efforts in ensuring that those responsible are brought to book.

“This is a deeply disturbing and heartbreaking case. The brutality inflicted on an innocent child has no place in our society,” he said.

“We commend our members for their dedication and persistence in ensuring that justice is served. We urge communities to continue working with the police and to report any information that may assist in investigations of this nature.”

The Herald