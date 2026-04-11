Double murder probe after man, woman gunned down in Wells Estate

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police appeal to the community for information in probe into a double murder in Wells Estate

The police are investigating a double murder in Wells Estate in Gqeberha and have asked residents for any information that could assist.

At about 5pm on Thursday, Swartkops police responded to a complaint of a shooting at a house in Cikolo Street.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said upon arrival, officers found a white VW Polo parked in the street. Both front doors and the left rear door were open.

Two victims were discovered, one inside and the other outside the vehicle.

“A male, aged 30, was found lying in the passenger seat with multiple gunshot wounds.

“An elderly female, aged 65, who was seated in a wheelchair beside the front passenger seat, had also sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

“Both victims were declared deceased at the scene.

“The names of the deceased will be released once formal identification has been completed.

“The motive for the attack remains unknown, and no arrests have been made at this stage,” Janse van Rensburg said.

A case of double murder has been opened, and investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact Capt Roland Pieterse on 0824421684 or Sgt Riedwaan Wessels on 0824421099.

Information may also be shared anonymously via Crime Stop on 08600 10111. All information will be treated with strict confidentiality.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.