Call centre accused of ‘evil’ curbs on toilet breaks for staff

A company that operates call centres on behalf of several state agencies has been taken to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation & Arbitration (CCMA) by a former employee who accuses it of unjustly restricting bathroom breaks in a bid to increase productivity.
Former employee Npsisi Mabanya says Alteram Solutions — which runs call centres for the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), Compensation Fund, Road Accident Fund and others — created “an intolerable working environment”.
She has lodged an unfair dismissal case with the CCMA, claiming she stained her clothing while menstruating as she waited for permission from a team leader to go to the toilet.
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