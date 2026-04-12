News

DA’s new vibe shift: from fighting back to helping out

Party admits that relentlessly slamming ANC is wrong approach when it is part of national government itself

Thabo Mokone

Thabo Mokone

Parliamentary editor

DA head of policy Mathew Cuthbert. Picture: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi (gallo)

The DA has made a “mindset shift” and conceded it can no longer make strident criticisms of ANC policy without offering practical and implementable solutions of its own.

This is according to Mathew Cuthbert, the blue party’s head of policy, who on Friday told the Sunday Times there was now a realisation in the party that it couldn’t just continue slamming the ANC, since the DA is now part of the government, under the auspices of the government of national unity (GNU).

The DA this weekend held its national congress at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, where new leaders were elected and policy resolutions adopted.

Read more.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Subscribe today and enjoy a smarter, sleeker reading experience with The Herald app

2

Stay informed, instantly — join The Herald on WhatsApp

3

GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

4

Stellantis ‘in advanced talks’ to develop Opel EV with Leapmotor

5

Volkswagen bringing ‘something special’ to the 2026 Simola Hillclimb

Related Articles