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Tanker bonanza: RDP homeowner receives R95m Tshwane water payment

In the latest twist in the metro’s water-tanker scandal, a Soshanguve woman with no tankers to her name has emerged as a big winner – raising questions about fronting

Sipho Masondo

Sipho Masondo

The RDP house of Nontobeko Mkhonza, a recipient of a R95m tender in Soshanguve Block HH. (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

Tshwane granted a staggering R95m water transport payment to an obscure company that does not appear to own tankers and is run by a sole director living in an RDP house in Soshanguve with a child who attends a no-fee school.

The jarring mismatch has ignited suspicions that the director — Eunice Nontobeko Mkhonza — may have fronted for powerful figures in the city’s lucrative water-tanker economy.

An investigation by the Sunday Times found that the City of Tshwane paid Mkhonza’s company, Nomakhuwa Trading and Projects, R95m to cart water in financial 2025, despite strong indications the company lacked the equipment, infrastructure and capacity to perform services on that scale.

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