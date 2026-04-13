Thousands set to cross the stage during NMU’s autumn graduation

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The Gqeberha leg of Nelson Mandela University’s autumn graduation ceremonies began on Friday with newly-installed chancellor, Dr Grace Naledi Mandisa officially presiding over the ceremonies. Picture: THE HERALD

After several years of sacrifice and dedication, thousands of Nelson Mandela University (NMU) students will finally get their reward as they are capped during the university’s annual autumn graduation ceremony.

The Gqeberha leg of NMU’s graduation ceremonies began on Friday with the newly installed chancellor, Dr Grace Naledi Mandisa Pandor, officially presiding over the occasion.

Pandor congratulated graduates while urging them to embrace their responsibility towards ethical leadership in a complex and rapidly changing world.

“Today is a moment of immense pride.

“It marks the culmination of years of hard work, sacrifice, resilience and unwavering dedication,” she said.

Addressing graduates from the faculty of humanities during the morning ceremony and faculty of science in the afternoon, Pandor reminded them that their achievements were not theirs alone.

“Graduation is never an individual achievement.

“Behind every student sits a network of supporters — parents, guardians, families, mentors, lecturers, [and] friends who have offered encouragement, strength and understanding.

“To all of you, thank you for walking this path with our graduates,” she said.

The Gqeberha ceremonies form part of the university’s overall autumn graduation season, during which 6,963 students will graduate across 21 ceremonies.

This includes 55 doctoral and 263 master’s degrees.

A total of 6,364 students are expected to graduate at the Gqeberha campuses, following the conclusion of the George campus ceremonies last week, where 599 students graduated.

On Friday, NMU also awarded honorary doctorates to two distinguished individuals whose life’s work has tremendously contributed to the improvement of society.

Retired judge and legal pioneer, justice Cecil Mpho Somyalo, was awarded a doctor of laws (honoris causa) in recognition of his work in shaping the country’s administration of justice and his steadfast commitment to its ideals.

While poet and public intellectual, professor Gabeba Baderoon, was conferred an honorary doctor of literature for her work that continues to enrich literary culture, advance critical scholarship and inspire readers and students around the world.

Pandor also reflected on the broader purpose of a NMU education, highlighting how it extends beyond academic achievement.

“At this university, we are about more than passing modules or earning credits.

“We are about learning to think critically and independently; questioning assumptions and seeking truth; embracing diversity and understanding other perspectives; and developing resilience, creativity and adaptability,” she said.

She urged graduates to carry these attributes forward as they enter the next phase of their lives.

“Every generation is called to rise up to its moment — and this is yours,” she said.

“We must strive to be builders of ethical leadership, champions of justice, equality and dignity, and citizens who uplift communities and strengthen democracy.”

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The Herald