Unique arts collab brings Garden Route creativity to life

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Gallery principal, Sanet Koster,said the recently opened art gallery has a kind heart, big attitude and all the happy colours of the rainbow. Picture:

A collaborative art ensemble, aptly named Proudly Bespoke Art, has reignited the artistic flare famously inspired by the beauty of the Garden Route.

A team of the talented Garden Route artists will each display their forte during a series of exhibitions at the Bespoke Art Gallery in Knysna.

Gallery principal, Sanet Koster, said the recently opened art gallery has a kind heart, big attitude and all the happy colours of the rainbow.

​“This is a collaborative space where three of the principals display their work and invite guest artists to join.

“This adds to the diversity and inclusivity of art — one can find a bold statement piece or a subtle treasure.

“The space invites you to explore, connect and find art that feels you uniquely,” Koster said.

​The establishment has three principals who display their art, Tersia Cooper, Ilse Kruger and René Richards.

Cooper started painting four years ago, after retiring, while Richards also started exploring art after she retired in 2017.

Kruger has been painting most of her life, but only took up art seriously in 2008.

As an ardent animal lover, many of Cooper’s pieces explore animals, sometimes in their natural habitat and often in a very playful way.

She is known for her Renaissance style portraits of dogs or the feisty ostriches who have very distinct personalities and names.

“It feels freeing, almost like playing in my own happy little bubble, and each painting captures a part of me,” she said.

​Kruger is inspired by nature and brings alive seascapes, intricate foliage and dramatic clouds.

​For Kruger, the creative process often includes organic materials such as leaves, plants and sea sponges to include intriguing markings on her canvas.

Richards lives life in bold, bright colours and as a storyteller of legendary tales, she uses these images to spark ideas that flow into her art.

​While Koster is described as a different kind of artist, she was a strategic artist in the corporate world for 40 years.

​She is also the driving force behind the platform for collaboration at Proudly Bespoke Arts.

The artist aims to host events in their new gallery, where they will showcase their work and celebrate arts in the Garden Route.

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