VWGA’s R500,000 donation will help local NGOs

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Volkswagen Group Africa has pledged R500,000 in support of four local non-government organisations

In line with their priorities of youth development, community upliftment and environmental sustainability, Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) has pledged R500,000 in support of four local non-government organisations (NGOs).

VWGA corporate and government affairs director Nonkqubela Maliza said that ranging from assisting victims of natural disasters and conserving the environment, to caring for orphans and vulnerable children, the beneficiaries had a history of making a difference in and around Nelson Mandela Bay.

Maliza said through the VW Community Trust, the four NGOs would benefit from a total of R500,000 over the next 12 months.

“Much like the organisations we are supporting, Volkswagen Group Africa has a long legacy of making an impact,” Maliza said.

“By partnering with NGOs consistently, we can reach more people in need of help and make a lasting difference.

“For us, corporate social investment is exactly that: an intentional investment in uplifting the communities in which we belong and operate.”

The four beneficiaries are:

Family Restoration Services has been operating in Motherwell since 2005, committed to providing care and long-term support for orphaned and vulnerable children.

Zanethemba Charity Foundation, a new beneficiary of the VW Community Trust, was established in 2008 as a place of safety to meet the rising need of orphans and vulnerable children in Nelson Mandela Bay. Zanethemba provides refuge and care for up to 12 children in need at a time.

Sinako-We Can, registered in 2019, helps victims displaced by fires, floods or similar occurrences, to rebuild their homes and/or re-establish their living arrangements.

Zwartkops Conservancy has been conserving biodiversity in Nelson Mandela Bay since 1968 through various initiatives, including cleanups, habitat restoration and environmental education.

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