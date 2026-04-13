Zungu Investments empowers Bay youth through masterclass

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Zungu Investments founder and chairperson Sandile Zungu speaks to young Gqeberha entrepreneurs at the company's Youth Masterclass at Boardwalk Hotel. Picture:

In an effort to prepare young entrepreneurs in Nelson Mandela Bay, Johannesburg-based Zungu Investments hosted its third youth masterclass at Boardwalk Hotel on Friday.

The event is part of an ambitious national drive to prepare young South Africans for the realities of the workplace and entrepreneurship.

The initiative brought 40 final-year students and early-career professionals together with the goal of creating a focused, high-impact platform where emerging talent can engage directly with experienced business leaders.

Zungu Investments chief marketing officer Sinenjabulo Zungu-Ntuli said the decision to host the masterclass in Gqeberha was deliberate.

“The city is home to leading institutions such as Nelson Mandela University, producing talented graduates who often lack direct exposure to industry leaders,” she said.

“At the same time, the Eastern Cape faces high youth unemployment, making initiatives that offer practical guidance and inspiration particularly valuable.”

Zungu-Ntuli said Gqeberha’s position as a key economic hub, particularly in automotive manufacturing and logistics, made it an ideal setting for real-world business engagement.

“Hosting outside major centres like Johannesburg and Cape Town is intentional,” she said.

“We are decentralising access to opportunity and ensuring that young people across the country can engage with leaders who are often perceived as out of reach.”

Zungu Investments founder and chairperson, Sandile Zungu, spoke to a room of smartly dressed young entrepreneurs, using his many years in various sectors of the business to encourage Gqeberha entrepreneurs.

“I want young people to understand that success is not accidental, it is built on education, discipline, sacrifice and a clear sense of purpose.

“There are no shortcuts, only deliberate choices and consistent effort.”

Zungu is widely recognised for his disciplined leadership style and commitment to transformation.

He previously served on the presidential broad-based black economic empowerment advisory council and is a former president of the Black Business Council.

“Work hard, uphold integrity and lead lives that are value-centred and ethical.

“If you do that, you are not guaranteed success but you are assured of success.”

Final-year NMU accounting student and fashion entrepreneur Sinoxolo Manengela said he was a designer and a manufacturer of upcycled denim goods, under his brand NDIMBI Clothing.

“I came to the masterclass to network with like-minded people so we can also connect our work.

“I also want to learn from people who have made it.”

“To prepare for the future you must first learn from the past to present solutions.

“I also want to share my challenges with people so we can find solutions in building this country.

“The world belongs to entrepreneurs, entrepreneurs are the future of this country.”

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The Herald