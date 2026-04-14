Eastern Cape advocate now faces two warrants of arrest

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Advocate Mava Malla faces having his name struck from the roll of legal practitioners

Eastern Cape fraud accused advocate Mava Malla seemingly ducked and dived law enforcement when he showed up at the Gqeberha regional court on a warrant of arrest on Tuesday, only to be a no-show again when his case was called.

It later emerged that Hawks officials had been in court to execute a warrant of arrest against him on a separate fraud and corruption matter reported in Komani.

Malla, the former CEO of the SA National Boxing Control Commission, now has two warrants against him.

It is understood that the Komani warrant was issued in January.

However, the Hawks declined to reveal further details about that case on Tuesday.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana confirmed the investigation against Malla.

“The Hawks are investigating a matter relating to fraud and corruption, which is under the Komani jurisdiction.

“The Hawks cannot divulge more details on this matter, however everything is under control.

“Due to the sensitivity of the case, no further details will be revealed,” Mhlakuvana said.

Approached for comment, Malla confirmed that he was aware of the Komani warrant but said he had not seen the investigators in court on Tuesday morning.

“While I was talking to you [the reporter], I became nauseous and went to the chemist,” Malla said, adding that he had a chronic illness.

Asked to comment further about the Komani case, Malla referred The Herald to advocate Mike Maseti.

Maseti said there was a pending dispute over R300,000 which the complainant claimed to have paid into Malla’s account for transfer costs related to the purchase of a property.

Maseti said Malla had disputed this, arguing that the money was a fee paid by the complainant’s brother for his own legal matter.

The arrest warrant was issued after Malla reportedly failed to appear in court because he was ill.

He said there was also a pending review application at the Makhanda high court relating to the Komani case.

This, Maseti said, was after their application for Komani magistrate Onica van Papendorp to recuse herself was rejected.

He said they believed Papendorp had not acted fairly towards Malla.

Malla had been at court on Tuesday to attempt to cancel the warrant that had been issued the previous day by Gqeberha regional court magistrate Tobie Gerber.

Commercial crimes unit prosecutor Edmyrach Matabata had told Gerber on Monday that Malla was absent from court and that he had not communicated any reasons for his absence to the state.

After the warrant was issued, Malla told The Herald he had spoken to Matabata and would be in court early on Tuesday.

The case in Gqeberha relates to his client, James Mnyamana, who accused him of stealing money when he allegedly failed to provide the legal services he was paid for.

As a result, Malla also faces having his name struck from the roll by the Legal Practice Council.

The trial is nearing completion, with only arguments ahead of judgment still outstanding.

On Tuesday morning before he left the court, Malla said he had arrived early and blamed the state for the delay.

Shortly after Matabata arrived at court, Malla was seen speaking on his cellphone. He then picked up his briefcase and walked outside.

Malla never returned.

Hours later, after attempts by the state to reach him failed, Matabata informed Gerber that Malla was once again nowhere to be found.

Matabata said Malla had initially indicated that he had gone to a chemist.

Gerber responded that the warrant against him was still active.

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