Family desperate for answers and justice for Abigail Prins

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Abigail Prins’s parents, Joseph Maqaqa and Joline Prins, at the Motherwell court on Monday

Emotions ran high in the Motherwell magistrate’s court on Monday as the couple accused of killing six-year-old Abigail Prins made their first appearance.

Abigail’s aunt, Christine Prins, 25, and her aunt’s boyfriend, Tebogo Ramanki, 31, are facing charges of murder.

Prins faces an additional charge of kidnapping after they were arrested last week in connection with Abigail’s death.

The Motherwell child was found by police on Friday morning, buried in a shallow grave at St George’s Beach.

A tense Monday morning in court saw Abigail’s family seated in the gallery.

A confused Ramanki family said they were in disbelief that their son could have committed murder and came to court seeking answers and the truth of what happened to young Abigail.

State prosecutor Babalwa Mabiza-Goboza informed the court that the suspects were facing a bail application in terms of a Schedule 6 offence and the state would be opposing bail.

The magistrate reminded the couple of their legal rights and they chose to get legal representation, which was afforded to them by Legal Aid lawyer Inga Mbewana.

Mbewana, after consultation with her clients, said they had stated that neither of them had previous convictions, pending cases or protection orders, and that Prins had asked for an Afrikaans translator.

The matter was postponed to April 20 for a formal bail application.

They both remain in custody.

Abigail’s parents, father Joseph Maqaqa, 41, and mother Joline Prins, 34, from Motherwell NU29, were among the family members in court.

Joline said when she heard from the police on Friday that a body had been found, she broke down.

“When I got the news I cried, I screamed, I felt so weak, my heart was so sore, I had a lot of questions.

“However, the main question I have is that I want to know what were Abi’s final words,” she said.

“We came to court today with the hope that they are going to get convicted.

“We are waiting to receive her body once all police processes are done, but we are stressed because we cannot afford to bury our child and if anyone can help we would appreciate their help.”

Joline’s cousin who lives with them, Sisipho Gxamza, 25, said the family had many questions.

“What we want now is justice for Abi, we want to know why they [allegedly] did what they did and who are they working for.

“There is no way you could steal a child on Sunday and kill the child on Monday.

“I wish they [the Ramanki] family did not come, because things are like this now [allegedly] because of their son,” Gxamza said angrily.

Ramanki’s mother, Vuyokazi, 49, from the Ramaphosa informal settlement, said the news had shaken their family.

“We came today because we wanted to hear the truth, because we do not know our child as a murderer.

“He was raised well, he was a good child, we are hurt and we feel bad for that family as well.

“He was a hard worker who had odd jobs and he feared anything relating to the law.

“From the day he has been with that girl [Christine Prins], he became a person that would go to live in bushes, we had to borrow money to fetch them in the bushes,” Vuyokazi said, crying bitterly.

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