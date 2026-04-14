Police open inquest after pupil dies during rugby match in Sasolburg

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According to the Free State department on education, 15-year-old Nhlakanipho Buthelezi from Hoër Tegniese Skool in Sasolburg died after experiencing breathing difficulties during a school rugby match and was rushed to a Sasolburg hospital, where he was declared dead. File photo

Free State police have opened an inquest after the death of a grade 9 pupil who collapsed during a rugby match at DP de Villiers Stadium in Sasolburg on Friday.

According to the Free State department on education, 15-year-old Nhlakanipho Buthelezi from Hoër Tegniese Skool in Sasolburg died after experiencing breathing difficulties during a school rugby match and was rushed to a Sasolburg hospital, where he was declared dead.

Education MEC Dr Mantlhake Maboya said the department was devastated and extended condolences to the school community and the family of the deceased pupil.

“We are deeply shocked by the tragic loss of Nhlakanipho Buthelezi, a young life cut short. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and the HTS Sasolburg community. We extend our condolences and support during this difficult time”, Maboya said.

She said counselling and support services would be made available to pupils and schools involved in the tournament.

According to the department, the FNB Classic Clash between HTS Sasolburg and Sasolburg High School is an annual event that’s been going strong for about 47 years.

Police spokesperson Sgt Josephine Rani confirmed Sasolburg detectives have opened an inquest.

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