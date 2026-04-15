IN PICS | Malema supporters gather outside KuGompo City court

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EFF leader Julius Malema arrives at the magistrate's court in KuGompo City on Wednesday. Picture: SINO MAJANGAZA

EFF leader Julius Malema is appearing in the KuGumpo City magistrate’s court for sentencing proceedings on Wednesday.

He was found guilty in October 2025 on counts related to the discharge of a firearm during a 2018 political rally.

EFF supporters in KuGompo City on Wednesday morning. Picture: ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)

EFF MP Carl Niehaus joined supporters in KuGompo City on Wednesday morning. Picture: ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)

There was a strong police presence outside the court on Wednesday morning. Picture: ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)

EFF leader Julius Malema arrives at the magistrate's court in KuGompo City on Wednesday. Picture: SINO MAJANGAZA (SINO MAJANGAZA)

EFF leader Julius Malema consulting with his legal representative Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC. (ZIYANDA ZWENI)

EFF leader Julius Malema's case is under way in the magistrate's court in KuGompo City. Picture: SINO MAJANGAZA (SINO MAJANGAZA)

Daily Dispatch