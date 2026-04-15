IN PICS | Malema supporters gather outside KuGompo City court

EFF leader Julius Malema is appearing in the KuGumpo City magistrate’s court for sentencing proceedings on Wednesday.
He was found guilty in October 2025 on counts related to the discharge of a firearm during a 2018 political rally.
Daily Dispatch
EFF leader Julius Malema is appearing in the KuGumpo City magistrate’s court for sentencing proceedings on Wednesday.
He was found guilty in October 2025 on counts related to the discharge of a firearm during a 2018 political rally.
Daily Dispatch
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