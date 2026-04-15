Isuzu Motors SA revs up Gift of the Givers’ relief efforts

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Isuzu Motors SA handed over three new bakkies to Gift of the Givers at the company’s headquarters in Struandale, Gqeberha, on Tuesday. Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman and Isuzu Motors SA executive vice-president for corporate services Celestin Ndlovhu are pictured on either side of one of the donated bakkies. Isuzu executive for corporate affairs Nandi Matomela is next to Sooliman

For seven years, Isuzu Motors SA has stood shoulder to shoulder with Gift of the Givers, from dealing with the Makhanda water crisis to countless humanitarian operations.

Their enduring partnership was underscored on Tuesday when the company handed over three new bakkies to the humanitarian organisation at Isuzu’s headquarters in Struandale, Gqeberha.

The three Isuzu D-Max 4x4 bakkies, which are designed to handle rugged terrain, will help Gift of the Givers deliver aid to communities, particularly in inaccessible rural areas, in the Eastern Cape and beyond.

Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said its partnership with Isuzu was critical in terms of disaster management, praising how they had gone the distance together since the relief efforts when the taps ran dry in Makhanda in 2019.

“This is a very big thank you from us. You said you are in it for the long haul; we have been together for seven years now,” Sooliman said.

“Isuzu has not only helped the community of Gqeberha; it has helped communities outside of this city in many parts of the province.

“The story started in February 2019 when we moved into Makhanda to drill 16 boreholes in the area to kind of save the city.

“Over a period of time even though we had the boreholes, water was still a huge crisis and we needed water tankers.

“It was then that Isuzu stepped in and the water tankers are with us for seven years already,” Sooliman said.

He said the company also previously provided three bakkies to support Gift of the Givers teams in disaster-affected areas.

“Then there came Covid, in Covid there were multiple requirements.

“One was to deliver personal protective equipment to different hospitals, 40 hospitals in the Eastern Cape.

“Second was delivering food parcels to people that were hungry; third [there] was backup of hygiene support as required.

“Isuzu SA immediately made available 20 bakkies that were put at our disposal.

“The other thing that was dubbed as very important that was carried by those vehicles was 5,000 oxygen machines that we loaded to get to various hospitals in SA.

“We did it because of their vehicles, they saved many lives,” Sooliman said.

Most recently, during the Mthatha floods in June 2025, Isuzu again stepped in by providing an additional van to support the foundation’s team.

Sooliman said Isuzu continued to be an exemplary partner, demonstrating what true corporate social responsibility looked like in action.

Isuzu Motors SA executive vice-president for corporate services Celestin Ndlovhu and executive for corporate affairs Nandi Matomela said the need to continue supporting the community was at the heart of the company’s partnership with Gift of the Givers.

Ndlovhu said the three bakkies were together valued at just under R2m.

“I think for us what is key is ensuring that we can continue to support the community, because we know that our community is in dire need of support.

“There are certain corners that are impacted by different types of disasters; we have seen floods, fires and in some communities we see hunger.

“Yet partnering with you [Sooliman], we know we can make a meaningful impact, that we have seen, especially through our ability to support with our mobility solutions,” Ndlovhu said.