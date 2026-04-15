Masterplan launched to accelerate biodiversity economy in Eastern Cape

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Senior delegates gather in Port Alfred for the launch of the Biodiversity Economy Master Plan, including Cogta deputy minister Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe (fourth from left), King Vululwandle Sandile, of the AmaRharhabe Kingdom (fifth from left), Dr Howard Hendricks, managing executive: conservation (third from right), and World Bank practice manager for East and Southern Africa Paul Martin (right)

A new path has been forged to unlock the economic potential of biodiversity in the province with the launch of the Greater Addo-Amathole Biodiversity Economy Node (GAA BEN) Master Plan.

The masterplan was launched at the 5th Multistakeholder Co-ordination Forum, held at Royal Saint Andrews in Port Alfred, and sets out a framework for unlocking biodiversity economy opportunities across the node.

SANparks regional spokesperson Fayroush Ludick said the two-day forum brought together more than 180 stakeholders from government, communities, civil society, academia and the private sector.

Among the guests was co-operative governance and traditional affairs deputy minister Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe, who said SA was endowed with enough natural resources to be competitive on a global scale.

Burns-Ncamashe emphasised that SA should be processing raw materials to support local production and jobs, and export finished goods.

Also in attendance was King Vululwandle Sandile, from the AmaRharhabe Kingdom, who said the plan must translate into practical programmes that benefit communities.

Ludick said the project was a collaborative effort funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF7) and co-ordinated by the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment.

SANParks is leading the implementation alongside the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency.

“The Greater Addo-Amathole Biodiversity Economy Node is one of three nodes being established nationally, designed to demonstrate that ecological conservation and sustainable socioeconomic development can thrive side by side,” Ludick said.

“The master plan aims to position the Greater Addo-Amathole region as a leading biodiversity economy hub, aligned with SANParks’ inclusive conservation efforts for mega living land and seascapes, and SA’s global biodiversity commitments.”

SANParks also announced the 20 small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs) selected for its business incubation programme within the Addo-Amathole node.

These entrepreneurs are receiving targeted training and development support across six biodiversity economy sectors including the wildlife economy, eco-tourism, regenerative agriculture, ecological restoration, bioprospecting and the marine economy.

The forum is also advancing the conservation stewardship programme in the node, which aims to partner directly with communal and private landowners for improved land-use practices.

Day two of the forum focused on co-developing an implementation plan with stakeholders, charting a clear path forward for the node.

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