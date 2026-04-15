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Murder accused firearms dealer Karen Webb appears in high court

Webb faces a string of charges, including murder

Msindisi Fengu

Msindisi Fengu

Senior Reporter

Gqeberha firearms dealer Karen Webb is shown leaving the Gqeberha high court. She faces serious charges including murder, conspiracy to smuggle guns, and illegal arms trading through her former business, Webb Arms. Picture: THE HERALD (Fredlin Adriaan)

Beleaguered firearms dealer Karen Webb, who faces a string of charges including murder, appeared in the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday, where her case was postponed to May 4.

Webb, 42, was arrested in February 2024 on several charges, including conspiracy to smuggle firearms, trading in firearms without a dealer’s licence, and supplying firearms to people who are not allowed to possess them.

The owner of the now defunct Webb’s Arms is further accused of failing to report the loss, theft or destruction of firearms, failing to produce firearms or ammunition for inspection at the request of a police official, defeating or obstructing justice, theft and fraud.

She was later charged with murder after the state submitted that Webb ought to have foreseen the possibility that giving a firearm to someone not legally permitted to own one could result in another person’s death.

The murder charge is linked to the death of Andrew Lamont in Kariega in October 2022.

In addition, she was later found to have allegedly smuggled a cellphone into the North End Prison, where she was being held.

Webb is out on bail.

As part of her bail conditions, she was ordered not to leave her Kragga Kamma home between 6pm and 6am; to report to the Kabega Park police station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday; not to communicate with any of the state witnesses; to surrender all travel documentation to the police; and not to leave the magisterial district of Gqeberha without permission from the investigating officer.

Her matter was postponed on Wednesday due to the unavailability of her lawyer.

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