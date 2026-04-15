Nelson Mandela Bay metro launches 24/7 WhatsApp safety line to boost crime reporting and response

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The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has officially launched a safety and security WhatsApp line. Pictured are acting metro police commissioner Brig Trevor Smith (left), safety and security MMC Luyanda Lawu and Shadrack Sibiya, acting executive director of safety and security.

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has launched a safety and security WhatsApp platform aimed at building safer communities by giving residents a more accessible and responsive way to report crime and safety concerns from their cellphones.

It was launched on Wednesday.

The municipality is seeking to adopt a people-centred approach that places residents at the heart of safety.

Recognising that communities are often the first to witness incidents such as vandalism, faulty streetlights, illegal dumping or suspicious activity, the intention behind this service is to create a direct and simple channel for residents to be heard and assisted.

While the 10111 line remains the emergency number, the new platform is designed for reporting:

crime-related tip-offs;

traffic incidents;

bylaw violations;

infrastructure vandalism;

disaster risks; and

safety-related service delivery complaints.

This initiative provides a modern, accessible platform that enables faster reporting and response to safety and security-related matters across its directorates — Luyanda Lawu, safety and security MMC

The initiative follows a motion tabled by DA councillor Jason Grobbelaar at a Safety and Security committee meeting on October 8.

“Currently the only means of accessing this emergency number is through a voice call, which requires the caller to have available airtime. This presents a significant limitation, as many residents, particularly during unplanned emergencies, may not have airtime or access to a functioning telephone line,” he said.

“Additionally, residents often encounter emergencies or incidents, such as vandalism or infrastructure damage, while away from their homes. In such instances, accurately describing a location without a known street address can be challenging and time-consuming.

“For example, when a resident drives past a municipal substation late at night and notices suspicious activity, the lack of an identifiable address makes reporting very difficult.”

Introducing a WhatsApp line as an additional reporting channel would allow residents to send text-based emergency reports and share a location pin, Grobbelaar added.

At the launch, safety and security acting executive director Shadrack Sibiya said data is cheaper than airtime, allowing people to report issues.

“We are here to realise the work that has been done, and we want to improve communications between the institution and our communities out there.”

Residents can add 079-490-0480 as a contact to report issues as needed

Safety and security MMC Luyanda Lawu said the introduction of the reporting line is aimed at improving the directorate’s responsiveness and bringing its services closer to communities.

“This initiative provides a modern, accessible platform that enables faster reporting and response to safety and security-related matters across its directorates,” he said.

“It has become evident that the directorate should also engage the community through a platform that is widely used and easily accessible. A dedicated WhatsApp line was identified as the most efficient option.

He said the platform has the following capabilities:

sending and receiving text messages;

sharing live location; and

sharing photos and videos as evidence.

Residents can add 079-490-0480 as a contact to report issues as needed. The metro police will monitor the WhatsApp line. When tested on Wednesday, it was working.

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