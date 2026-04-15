Perly poachers’ ‘military-style’ takeover

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Seaview residents are bracing themselves for another onslaught of perlemoen poachers

Seaview and Kini Bay residents were on high alert on Tuesday waiting for another invasion of perlemoen poachers after the mayhem from the day before.

Taking advantage of flat, crystal clear seas, the poachers have been arriving by the bakkie load each afternoon for the last month, diving into the night using underwater lamps, supported by a large inshore vessel.

The poachers allegedly comprise two gangs — one from Cape Town and another from Humansdorp, with recruits from across the Eastern Cape.

Concerned Seaview residents said they were shocked by the sheer number of poachers, their brazenness and highly organised “military-style” deployment.

They said they were despaired at the reported lack of response from authorities.

The situation escalated on Friday last week, with a shot allegedly fired by one of the suspected poachers in the local parking lot.

On Monday morning, a resident confronted three alleged poachers on the rocks and, while they were filmed on a cellphone, he forced them to empty their bags of the illegal plunder.

A video of the incident has since been shared widely on social media.

Gqeberha police arrived on the scene on Monday evening, supported by members of various private security firms.

According to another resident, a game of cat-and-mouse went on into the night, with law enforcement officers trying to catch someone in possession while the poacher vehicles raced up and down trying to pick up bags of perlemoen and divers.

Yet another resident said on Tuesday morning that he and his neighbours were upset and tense as a result of what was happening.

“We have always had a few perlemoen poachers — but nothing ever like this,“ he said.

“There were over 20 divers in the water in just our area last [Monday] night.

“By ripping out all the perlemoen, they are tearing a chunk in our marine ecosystem.

“They’re turning this coast into a desert.

“We feel threatened.

“We hate what is going on but we can’t even be seen to be saying or doing anything that conveys our anger.

“We’re all bracing ourselves to see what happens [next].

“If the harvesting of any resource is done sustainably, it can generate tax dividends.

“So apart from anything, these guys are flattening that economic opportunity for the country.

“This is just the plundering of a resource that should belong to everyone.”

He said the suspected gunshot from the Seaview Road carpark, where the poachers were getting dropped off on Friday, epitomised the poachers’ arrogance.

“It was like they were asking, ‘what are you going to do about it?’

“When you see them standing on the rocks in their wetsuits, it’s like a platoon of soldiers.

“It’s organised crime on an industrial level.

“We need to bring in the navy to sort these guys out.”

The man caught on camera forcing the three suspected poachers to empty their sacks of perlemoen into the surf said the Seaview coastline was not actually “prime” perlemoen territory.

“There are much more [perlemoen] off Marine Drive, which is more sheltered and where there is a soft purple algae that the perlemoen like to feed on.

“This piece of coast is less protected and the perlemoen don’t seem to enjoy the harder pink algae we have.

“My understanding from speaking to the authorities is that there is an overload of poachers off Marine Drive, so these guys have been forced west and are exploring these waters.”

He said though there were fewer perlemoen off Seaview, they were still key prey for musselcracker and poenskop.

“So by wiping out the perlemoen you allow the algae to proliferate unnaturally and probably prompt these big fish out these waters.”

He said the situation at Seaview exemplified the way the perlemoen poaching industry had changed over the years.

“As I understand, besides the 25 to 35 divers we had in our waters, if you included Marine Drive, there were a total 250 poachers diving on Monday.

“These divers are no longer a couple of friends who are short of cash.

“It’s organised crime supported by astronomical prices and demand from the East.”

He said after he spotted the three alleged poachers, he sought to alert the authorities while at the same time keeping sight of the men who were just behind the surf line moving slowly east up the coastline.

“When no officials arrived, I thought we could find someone with a pair of cuffs and a firearm that would allow us to make a citizen’s arrest.

“That wasn’t forthcoming.

“They started to come out the water so I took my dogs and confronted them.”

He said the way they responded and eventually threw away their “lepels” — specialised iron tools to pry the perlemoen loose — confirmed to him that this was a syndicate and they had other tiers of protection they thought they could turn to.

The man said more law enforcement officers were needed to combat the poaching.

“One of the ways to address that need would be to resuscitate the honorary fisheries’ officer system where accredited members can issue fines and detain suspects until police arrive.”

Another resident said perlemoen poaching was cutting to the heart of the community.

“We no longer feel safe to walk our dogs on the beach.

“There are poachers everywhere you go.”

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the SA Police Service was alerted to a suspected perlemoen poaching incident on Monday morning and again in the late afternoon that same day.

He said on both occasions, a patrol was conducted but no poaching activities could be observed.

“The police take perlemoen poaching seriously and though we could not find the suspects in time, we share all information with all our partners taking part in policing perlemoen poaching for specialised operational purposes.”

Questions were also put to the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment.

Receipt was confirmed, but no response had been received by the time of publication.

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