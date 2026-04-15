Slain teenagers’ night of horror revealed in Gqeberha high court

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The bodies of teenage friends Sinothando Malinga, left, and Ibanathi Peter, were discovered in KwaNobuhle after being burnt.

Chilling details of a night of terror endured by two teenagers emerged in an indictment on Wednesday as men accused of taking turns to rape them, before allegedly stabbing them to death and burning their bodies, made their first appearance in the Gqeberha high court.

The murders of Sinothando Malinga, 19, and Ibanathi Peter, 17, in KwaNobuhle in June 2025 sent shockwaves across Nelson Mandela Bay, resulting in mass protests at the Kariega magistrate’s court when the accused made their first appearance.

The charred bodies of the two high school pupils were found in an open field on the edge of the Nyosi Wildlife Reserve near Fourth Avenue in Khayelitsha.

Three of the four accused, who cannot be named until they have pleaded to the rape charges, briefly took to the dock of the high court on Wednesday morning.

They are represented by Legal Aid SA.

The fourth man could not appear in court because he was incarcerated for an unrelated matter.

The trial was accordingly postponed to May 22.

According to the detailed charge sheet, the accused allegedly acted in concert when they unlawfully and intentionally conspired with one another to kill Malinga and Ibanathi.

The memorial service for Sinothando Malinga and Ibanathi Peter was attended by a big crowd including schoolmates, teachers and education officials. (EUGENE COETZEE)

They face charges of conspiracy, rape, murder, housebreaking, kidnapping, defeating the ends of justice and intimidation.

The accused allegedly stabbed the teenagers with a knife or sharp object.

The charge of defeating the ends of justice relates to when they allegedly burnt their bodies.

According to the state, the accused had broken into a house in Hlosi Street, KwaNobuhle, on June 17 2025.

At the time, Malinga and Ibanathi were in the house, with friends.

“The accused, acting in concert and execution of a common purpose, unlawfully and with intent to deprive [the occupants] of their freedom of movement, forcefully held them inside the house while they [allegedly] raped and killed Malinga and Ibanathi,” court papers read.

Nandipha Peter, 49, aunt of Ibanathi, at the court. (EUGENE COETZEE)

The accused allegedly went further, threatening the other occupants in a bid to stop them reporting what had happened to the police.

The state said if the men were convicted, they would call for life sentences.

The prosecution believes the murders were premeditated and committed by a group of people or a syndicate acting in concert and in the furtherance of common purpose or conspiracy.

The victims were each raped more than once.

Ibanathi was just a child, the state said.

KwaNobuhle community leader and crime activist Tamsanqa Nkevu, who indicated that he was instrumental in the arrest of the accused, said he was disappointed that he had not been updated with the progress in the matter.

Ibanathi’s aunt, Phatiswa Mtwalo, said the family was still hurting.

“We’re really hurt about what happened. We have flashbacks. We still have unanswered questions. We need to know why they felt the need to do this ... to kill in such a brutal manner.

“I’m sick. I live on tablets. Iba’s murder hit me very hard. She’s supposed to be doing her last lap this year [in school] and go to university.”