Two die inside spaza shop as fire guts building

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The remains of a spaza shop in Knysna after a fire broke out on Tuesday morning

The cries of two men as they burned to death inside a spaza shop in Knysna when a fire gutted a building on Tuesday has traumatised community members.

Sivuyile Phike, 54, who co-owns the shop and the land, said he was woken by a call from his son, who lives at the same property where the shop is located, in the early hours of the morning.

He said his son, Johannes Kitas, told him a fire had started at a nearby church and spread to the shop.

An Ethiopian national and his assistant, from Malawi, were asleep inside the shop when the fire broke out.

Community members said when the men noticed the smoke, they were trapped inside and could not get out.

Knysna municipal spokesperson Nwabisa Phondoyi said the fire department received a distress call at about 2.58am.

“On arrival at the scene, firefighting personnel found the spaza shop and church fully engulfed in flames,” Phondoyi said.

She said a co-ordinated emergency response was immediately initiated.

Four fire engines from Knysna, one water tanker from Sedgefield and additional support from the Al-Imdaad relief foundation were dispatched to the scene.

“The resources were mobilised in response to the intensity and scale of the blaze.

“Other emergency and support services, including the SA Police Service, metro police, forensics and municipal electricians, were also present on-site.

“The scene was declared safe at 5.55am.”

Phondoyi said the cause of the fire was under investigation.

Phike said neighbours tried to kick down the spaza shop door to no avail.

He said the two shop employees could be heard screaming inside the building.

“I can still hear their loud screams as they called for help. I can imagine the pain they went through as they tried to escape,” Phike said.

He said when residents were finally able to force open burglar bars and remove the metal doors, the fire had taken over the building.

After the fire had been extinguished, a key for the door was found next to the men’s bodies.

Abinet Lire, leader of the foreign nationals group in Knysna, said they were deeply saddened by the incident.

Lire said DNA testing was being conducted on the bodies to confirm their identities.

The names of the deceased, known to The Herald, have not been formally released.

“Our brother from Ethiopia will be buried soon, and the body of the assistant from Malawi will be sent back to his country where he will be laid to rest,” he said.

“It is tough seeing a young man who came to SA to better himself and assist his family back home die in such a tragic manner.

“We are trying to be strong and handle the situation the best way we know.”

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