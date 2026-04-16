Bittersweet emotions as NPA moves to prosecute Life Esidimeni accused

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Families of victims of the Life Esidimeni tragedy say the National Prosecuting Authority’s decision to pursue criminal charges marks a long-awaited but painful turning point in a decade-long fight for justice.

This comes after the NPA confirmed it will prosecute individuals implicated in the deaths of psychiatric patients who died after being transferred from licensed facilities to unregistered and ill-equipped NGOs in 2015 and 2016.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Life Esidimeni family committee member and bereaved sister Christine Nxumalo described the moment as both significant and emotionally overwhelming.

“This is indeed a very heavy and significant week. One that carries both the weight of the past 10 years and the quiet, painful remembrance of every life that was lost,” she said.

Nxumalo’s sister, Virginia Machpelah, who suffered from early-onset Alzheimer’s disease, had been living at a Life Esidimeni facility in Randfontein for two years before being transferred.

Two weeks after visiting her sister, Nxumalo received an SMS informing her that Virginia had been moved to the Cullinan Care and Rehabilitation Centre.

When she tried to follow up, she was met with confusion and silence.

She spent weeks searching for her sister, calling facilities and travelling between locations.

Eventually, she received a call from a director at an NGO in Atteridgeville who told her Virginia had died, but Nxumalo later discovered her sister had actually died 10 days earlier.

What followed was another ordeal as Nxumalo and her husband spent two weeks searching for her sister’s body, eventually locating it in a storage facility in Hebron after being given conflicting information.

The trauma did not end there. On the first day of the arbitration proceedings into the tragedy Virginia’s daughter, Shanice, collapsed and died suddenly at the age of 21 in what is believed to have been broken-heart syndrome.

“For almost 10 years we have had to relive the pain, to remind the country that these were not just numbers, these were human beings. My sister, Virginia, was one of them. She was loved. She mattered,” Nxumalo said.

After years of investigations and an inquest into the deaths of at least 141 psychiatric patients, the NPA has now confirmed that charges, including culpable homicide, will be brought.

Nxumalo said hearing the news brought mixed emotions.

“For years, it felt as though accountability was something we were constantly reaching for but never quite arriving at. So, to hear that the National Prosecuting Authority has confirmed charges including culpable homicide, it felt like a shift. A moment we have fought long and hard for,” she said.

“At the same time, it is difficult to celebrate because this moment comes after so much loss, so much delay, and so much pain that can never be undone,” she said.

She described a sense of both vindication and exhaustion.

“There is a part of me that feels vindicated that finally, the system is beginning to respond but there is also exhaustion. A deep, emotional exhaustion that comes from carrying on this fight for so long.”

Nxumalo said the upcoming legal proceedings must go beyond symbolism.

“My expectation is simple but firm: that this process must lead to real accountability. Not symbolic accountability. Not procedural compliance but accountability that reflects the seriousness of what happened,” she said.

“We need a process that is thorough, transparent and fair but also one that does not lose sight of the human cost of this tragedy.”

For Nxumalo, justice must also signal a broader shift in how the country treats mental healthcare users.

“True justice means that those responsible are held to account within the full extent of the law and that this country demonstrates clearly that the lives of mental healthcare users are not disposable,” she said.

She added that accountability must be accompanied by systemic reform.

“It also means that this must never happen again. That there are systemic changes and that the State takes its duty of care seriously because ultimately this has never only been about the past. It has always been about protecting others in the future.” she said.

South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) operations director Cassey Chambers said the decision to prosecute marked a critical moment in a long journey toward justice.

“We’ve been waiting for this announcement for the last two years since the inquest began. It’s a huge, momentous occasion,” she said.

The inquest, held at the Gauteng High Court between July 2021 and late 2023, found that 144 mental health patients died in 2016 due to negligence and systemic failures within the Gauteng health department.

In July 2024, Judge Mmonoa Teffo found former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu and former director of mental health services Makgabo Manamela liable for the deaths of nine patients.

Chambers said the NPA’s move to pursue criminal charges including culpable homicide is a significant step toward accountability.

“It’s one step in the 11-year journey and a really important step towards accountability and true justice for Life Esidimeni, especially for those 144 lives lost, the patients who survived, and the family members,” she said.

Chambers emphasised that the case has far-reaching implications for the protection of mental health patients in SA.

“The NPA pursuing criminal charges is such an important step not only for the families but for every other patient it sends a message that Life Esidimeni can never happen again,” she said.

She noted that while awareness around mental health had improved since the tragedy, systemic issues persist.

“While awareness has improved, the system itself has not transformed to the scale that we really need. Patients are still placed in unsafe, under-resourced and ill-equipped facilities,” she said.

Chambers pointed to ongoing challenges, including weak monitoring systems, a lack of reporting mechanisms for families and gaps in protecting patient dignity and informed consent.

“We have strong policies on paper but in practice there are still serious gaps in implementation and accountability,” she said.

Chambers said the decision to pursue criminal charges sends a clear message to officials responsible for vulnerable populations.

“It shows that those decisions have consequences, high consequences like culpable homicide and that we as advocacy groups, civil society and family members, will not forget and will not give up. Those 144 lives were not lost in vain,” she said.

For Nxumalo and other families however the moment remains a bittersweet step toward justice, but one that comes after years of grief.

“While this step is important, it also reopens wounds. It reminds us of how long justice has taken and how much we have had to endure to get here,” she said.

TimesLIVE