Eskom Expo for Young Scientists readying for lift-off at district level

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The annual Eskom Expo for Young Scientists district expos are about to kick off in the Eastern Cape

The journey to discover some of SA’s best young minds begins next week when the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists stages a series of district expos across the Eastern Cape.

The expos, starting on April 21, are aimed at increasing participation and enhancing the quality of research projects before the Regional Science Fairs.

District expos will take place in key districts, including the Nelson Mandela Bay and Buffalo City metros, Sarah Baartman, Chris Hani East and West, OR Tambo Inland and Coastal, Alfred Nzo East and West, Joe Gqabi and Amathole East.

Eskom Expo for Young Scientists spokesperson JeVanne Gibbs said the district expos served as the first compulsory level of participation.

“[They] provide learners with the opportunity to present their research projects and receive feedback from a team of trained district selectors, including Eskom Expo co-ordinators, Regional Science Fair directors, teachers and mentors representing various science, technology, engineering, mathematics and innovation fields and industries.

“These trained professionals will help identify errors in research methodology, experimental design or data analysis, as well as gaps in knowledge or understanding, in a bid to offer fresh ideas and perspectives.”

The district expos are where top projects are identified and selected to advance to the Regional Science Fairs, which will be held nationwide starting in July.

“This makes district expos a crucial stepping stone in the learners’ expo journey, and a key driver of excellence at higher levels, including national and international competitions,” Gibbs said.

Eskom Expo executive director Parthy Chetty said: “Entering a science project in the district expos is a powerful way for learners to showcase their creativity, curiosity and problem-solving skills.

“It’s not just about experiments, it’s about exploring ideas that matter, sharing discoveries and inspiring others.

“Every project, big or small, contributes to building a future shaped by innovation.

“I encourage these young scientists to step forward, embrace the challenge and let their science journey shine at the district expos.”

Gibbs said pupils hoping to participate in a district expo should be actively working on their research projects, have completed them, or be in the final stages and seeking guidance to strengthen and refine their work.

Pupils, teachers or parents need to visit the Eskom Expo website at www.exposcience.co.za to register for an upcoming district expo.

The schedule for the Nelson Mandela Bay and Sarah Baartman district expos is as follows:

Nelson Mandela Bay 24 Apr Nelson Mandela Bay Science and Technology Centre Nelson Mandela Bay 25 April Nizamiye Al Azhar Institute (School Expo) Nelson Mandela Bay 29 April Seyisi Primary School Nelson Mandela Bay 30 April Stedin College (School Expo) Nelson Mandela Bay 30 April Khanyisa High School for the Blind Sarah Baartman 4 May Kirkwood High School Sarah Baartman 5 May Kroonvale Primary School (Graaff-Reinet) Nelson Mandela Bay 6 May Ndzondelelo High School Sarah Baartman 7 May Humansdorp Senior Secondary School Nelson Mandela Bay 9 May Nxanelwimfundo Intermediate School Nelson Mandela Bay 9 May Nasruddin Islamic School (School Expo) Nelson Mandela Bay 15 May Lorraine Primary School Nelson Mandela Bay 15 May Paterson High School Nelson Mandela Bay 22 May Curro Westbrook Private School

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