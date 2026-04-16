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Eskom Expo for Young Scientists readying for lift-off at district level

Herald Reporter

Herald Reporter

Aspiring scientists from Mthatha were recently recognised for their remarkable research endeavours at the annual Eskom Expo for Young Scientists regional finals. A turnout of 152 learners in grades 4 to 12 from the region gathered to present their research projects at the Zingisa Comprehensive High School.
The annual Eskom Expo for Young Scientists district expos are about to kick off in the Eastern Cape (SUPPLIED)

The journey to discover some of SA’s best young minds begins next week when the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists stages a series of district expos across the Eastern Cape.

The expos, starting on April 21, are aimed at increasing participation and enhancing the quality of research projects before the Regional Science Fairs.

District expos will take place in key districts, including the Nelson Mandela Bay and Buffalo City metros, Sarah Baartman, Chris Hani East and West, OR Tambo Inland and Coastal, Alfred Nzo East and West, Joe Gqabi and Amathole East.

Eskom Expo for Young Scientists spokesperson JeVanne Gibbs said the district expos served as the first compulsory level of participation.

“[They] provide learners with the opportunity to present their research projects and receive feedback from a team of trained district selectors, including Eskom Expo co-ordinators, Regional Science Fair directors, teachers and mentors representing various science, technology, engineering, mathematics and innovation fields and industries.

“These trained professionals will help identify errors in research methodology, experimental design or data analysis, as well as gaps in knowledge or understanding, in a bid to offer fresh ideas and perspectives.”

The district expos are where top projects are identified and selected to advance to the Regional Science Fairs, which will be held nationwide starting in July.

“This makes district expos a crucial stepping stone in the learners’ expo journey, and a key driver of excellence at higher levels, including national and international competitions,” Gibbs said.

Eskom Expo executive director Parthy Chetty said: “Entering a science project in the district expos is a powerful way for learners to showcase their creativity, curiosity and problem-solving skills.

“It’s not just about experiments, it’s about exploring ideas that matter, sharing discoveries and inspiring others.

“Every project, big or small, contributes to building a future shaped by innovation.

“I encourage these young scientists to step forward, embrace the challenge and let their science journey shine at the district expos.”

Gibbs said pupils hoping to participate in a district expo should be actively working on their research projects, have completed them, or be in the final stages and seeking guidance to strengthen and refine their work.

Pupils, teachers or parents need to visit the Eskom Expo website at www.exposcience.co.za to register for an upcoming district expo.

The schedule for the Nelson Mandela Bay and Sarah Baartman district expos is as follows:

Nelson Mandela Bay24 AprNelson Mandela Bay Science and Technology Centre
Nelson Mandela Bay25 AprilNizamiye Al Azhar Institute (School Expo)
Nelson Mandela Bay29 AprilSeyisi Primary School
Nelson Mandela Bay30 AprilStedin College (School Expo)
Nelson Mandela Bay30 AprilKhanyisa High School for the Blind
Sarah Baartman4 MayKirkwood High School
Sarah Baartman5 MayKroonvale Primary School (Graaff-Reinet)
Nelson Mandela Bay6 MayNdzondelelo High School
Sarah Baartman7 MayHumansdorp Senior Secondary School
Nelson Mandela Bay9 MayNxanelwimfundo Intermediate School
Nelson Mandela Bay9 MayNasruddin Islamic School (School Expo)
Nelson Mandela Bay15 MayLorraine Primary School
Nelson Mandela Bay15 MayPaterson High School
Nelson Mandela Bay22 MayCurro Westbrook Private School

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