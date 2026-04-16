Fraud accused Eastern Cape lawyer finally arrested

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Advocate Mava Malla faces having his name struck from the roll of legal practitioners

Having absconded from court twice this week, fraud accused Eastern Cape advocate Mava Malla was finally arrested in Nxuba (formerly Cradock) on Wednesday.

Brought to Gqeberha to appear in court on Thursday morning, he pleaded guilty to a count of contempt of court over his failure to appear for his criminal trial.

The Gqeberha regional court had issued a warrant of arrest for Malla after he failed to show up for his trial on Monday.

He arrived at court the next morning intending to have the warrant cancelled, but a short while later, when the case was called, he was nowhere to be found.

Hawks officials had been in court to arrest him on another warrant of arrest issued in Komani for his alleged failure to appear in court there in a separate fraud and corruption case.

Malla later told The Herald that he had felt unwell and went to see a pharmacist.

He said he had been unaware of the officers in court planning to arrest him.

The case before the Gqeberha court relates to his client, James Mnyamana, who accused him of stealing the thousands of rand he had paid him for legal services which were allegedly never carried out.

As a result, Malla also faces having his name struck from the roll if he is convicted.

His criminal trial is nearing completion, with only closing arguments still outstanding.

But it would seem his woes are far from over as a third case has since been opened against him in Nxuba.

Malla, the former chief executive of the SA National Boxing Control Commission, was called from the holding cells on Thursday to explain why he had “disappeared” from the court on Tuesday when Hawks officials were there to execute a warrant of arrest for the Komani matter.

After an inquiry into his failure to appear on Monday, magistrate Tobie Gerber found him guilty.

During sentencing, Gerber cautioned and discharged him, finding that he was a first-time offender, had a chronic medical condition, and was 70 years old.

While the proceedings were under way, a group of police officers waited outside to transport him to Komani for failing to appear on January 21 for the fraud and corruption case.

Malla’s lawyer in the Komani matter, advocate Mike Maseti, said earlier this week that the case involved a dispute over R300,000 which the complainant claimed to have paid into Malla’s account for transfer costs related to the purchase of a property.

Maseti said Malla had disputed this, arguing that the money was a fee paid by the complainant’s brother for his own legal matter.

He said the Komani warrant was issued after Malla reportedly failed to appear in court because he was ill.

In the dock of the Gqeberha court on Thursday, Malla appeared weak and his hands shook.

Asked what had happened on Tuesday, Malla said he had started feeling sick while waiting for his case to be called and decided to go to a pharmacy.

Malla then produced a medical certificate and indicated that he would represent himself.

Taking the witness stand, Malla said he only realised that he had missed his initial court appearance when he was called by The Herald reporter for comment on Monday afternoon.

He then made arrangements with prosecutor Edmyrach Matabata to be in court the next day.

He said after showing up to have the warrant of arrest cancelled, he started feeling ill and drove to the pharmacy.

However, he could not get his medication because he did not have a prescription.

That afternoon, he went to see his doctor in Nxuba.

Malla said he had been referred to a specialist for the ailment which he had been battling for the past 26 years.

However, he admitted that he was guilty of contempt for not pitching up for court on Monday, though he put it down to “human error”.

He said he was no longer practising as a lawyer and spent most of his time running his farm.

In relation to the Nxuba fraud charge, Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said a complaint had been reported on Monday by the wife of detained suspect Mullen Nigel Marillier.

Mgolodela said Marillier was arrested on April 10 for possession of suspected stolen copper cables valued at about R140,000 and 27 rounds of ammunition.

She said Malla allegedly called Marillier’s wife and instructed her to withdraw R3,000 for her husband’s bail.

“She handed over the money at a restaurant.

“Later, Malla [allegedly] demanded an extra R500 for the investigating officer not to oppose bail. She complied.

“Despite this, Marillier was not released until April 13 on R15,000 bail.

“Malla [allegedly] refused to represent him, referred him to Legal Aid, and did not refund the R3,500,” Mgolodela said.

Mgolodela said a case was reported at the Nxuba police station.

“Investigations are at an advanced stage,” she said.

Malla’s fraud case in Gqeberha has been provisionally postponed to May 22.

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