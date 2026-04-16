Haircuts for the homeless and unfunded students

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Sakhile Vilakazi started a barbershop as a side hustle and is now giving back to his community by offering homeless people free haircuts

A simple haircutting business has become a powerful act of kindness for homeless people and unfunded students in Gqeberha, thanks to Sakhile Vilakazi, owner of SK Alpha Barbers.

Vilakazi, 29, who completed his studies in fashion design in 2021, began cutting hair after noticing a gap while he was still a student at Nelson Mandela University.

He said affordable grooming services were difficult to find and many students could not keep up with the cost, so he stepped in.

“When I was still a student, I noticed that there was nowhere to get affordable haircuts, so I came back and started doing it so that students could afford it.

“It was my way of getting back on my feet because there was a point where I was almost homeless.

“Finding work as an unemployed graduate was hard, but there are some people who helped me and I worked hard to get to where I am now.”

Vilakazi and his team operate from a container at the North Campus, where they have built a growing client base.

In 2023 he introduced free haircuts for unfunded students, a move that was met with an overwhelming response, and the initiative soon expanded beyond campus.

Moved by the struggles of people living on the streets, Vilakazi began offering free haircuts to the homeless, pairing the service with home-cooked meals to build trust and connection.

“I saw that there were homeless people that I could give haircuts to, but I knew it would be hard to get them to agree without offering something,” he said.

“So I started bringing home-cooked meals. Then they agreed to the haircuts.

“I hear their stories and it breaks my heart because I was almost homeless too, so I understand.

“When they show their gratitude and cry, it makes me so happy.”

What began as a one-man effort has grown into a small operation. Vilakazi now works with a team of four, including part-time staff, many of whom relate closely to the mission such as Makhosini Mokwen.

“I’ve been on the streets while looking for accommodation as a student,” Mokwen said.

“It is great for me to be part of this initiative. I enjoy learning about the different people and getting to know their stories.”

Vilakazi hopes to expand the initiative further and to establish a shelter that can provide both meals and grooming services to those in need.

“There is so much bad going on in Gqeberha, it is time we bring more positive energy to the city,” he said.

“I want to open a shelter that can offer a haircut and food three times a day for those who cannot afford these things themselves.”

As the initiative gains attention and demand increases, Vilakazi admits that growth comes with challenges.

However, he remains committed to his mission and is exploring partnerships to expand his reach and to continue making a difference in the community.