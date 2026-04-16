BREAKING | Julius Malema sentenced to five years’ imprisonment

EFF leader Julius Malema has been sentenced to five years’ imprisonment.
Malema was found guilty in January by magistrate Twanet Olivier on five counts, including unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharge of a firearm in a built-up area and reckless endangerment.
EFF leader Julius Malema arriving in court ahead of his sentencing.— Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) April 16, 2026
Video: Ziyanda Zweni pic.twitter.com/1zNqZCCUiU
The charges stem from a July 2018 EFF rally at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, during which Malema fired a semi-automatic rifle into the air.
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