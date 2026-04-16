Julius Malema to know his fate today in protracted firearm case

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After a lengthy trial, it’s D-day for EFF leader Julius Malema, whose sentence will be handed down on Thursday at the East London magistrate’s court in KuGompo City.

Malema, 45, pleaded not guilty to charges related to discharging a firearm during the EFF’s birthday celebrations in 2018.

By 7am, Malema’s security detail was already present outside the court as well as several leaders in the party’s central command. Meanwhile, scores of party supporters made their way to the court precinct from the Jan Smuts Stadium.

AfriForum spokesperson Jacques Broodryk said they were very happy that the case was coming to an end.

“It’s been an eight-year legal battle to ensure justice is served. We’re hoping for a fair sentence that reflects the seriousness of the crime where he put the lives of his own supporters in danger,” he said.

In January Malema was found guilty of five charges, including the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharging a firearm in a built-up area and reckless endangerment. This followed an unsuccessful application last year for a discharge of the case after the state wrapped up its case.

On Wednesday both the state and the defence made resounding arguments for custodial and non-custodial sentences, respectively.

The lengthy trial also saw an application for recusal wherein Malema wanted presiding magistrate Twanet Olivier to recuse herself, arguing that she had prejudged him.

That application was also unsuccessful. Olivier will hand down the much-anticipated sentence this morning.

Daily Dispatch