Memorial service for 7 car accident victims

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A memorial service was held for seven members of a family who died in an accident on the M17 over the Easter weekend. Picture: Eugene Coetzee

An overwhelming sense of despair hung in the air at the NU2 Community Hall in Motherwell on Wednesday, where mourners gathered to remember seven members of the Binda family who died in a tragic crash on the M17 over the Easter Weekend.

The victims, spanning four generations, were Eveline Nomsisi Binda, 85, Ponono Binda, 57, Kutazwa Binda,55, Balekile Binda,55, Xatyiswa Binda 52, Nomonde Binda, 37, and two-year-old Alupheli Binda.

The memorial service drew scores of community members, friends and relatives, to mourn a loss described by many as unimaginable.

MMC of Human Settlements, Thembinkosi Mafana, attended, representing the office of the executive mayor, Babalwa Lobishe.

The seven family members died in a head-on collision on the M17 between KwaZakhele and Motherwell on Easter Monday.

The collision involved a Renault Triber carrying all seven victims and a truck travelling in the opposite direction.

All occupants of the Renault were declared dead at the scene, while the truck driver survived and was treated for trauma.

In a unique but deeply personal tribute, each of the deceased was honoured by two speakers who reflected on their lives, their personalities and the roles they played within the family.

The programme highlighted the massive loss, from the family matriarch, Eveline Nomsisi Binda, to the youngest victim, little Alupheli, whose life was cut tragically short.

Family spokesperson Sisa Kona described the devastation the family has faced and expressed gratitude for the support they have received during this time.

“It is not easy for the family. It is very hard.

“We are so grateful for the support we have received from the community, the municipality and friends. It has helped, and it has made a difference.

“We are also grateful to the ANC for organising this memorial service,” Kona said.

Malibongwe Phendlani paid tribute to the matriarch, describing her as the pillar of the family, a woman whose life spanned generations and whose presence anchored those around her.

“We trust in God to give us the strength to get through this difficult time. We mourn the death of our grandmother.

“She lived through the Ciskei homeland years, all of apartheid, and 32 years of democracy. She was our family matriarch,” Phendlani said.

While many family members managed to hold their composure during the proceedings, the emotional weight of the tragedy became overwhelming during a candlelight vigil held towards the end of the service.

Seven relatives each stood holding a candle in honour of their loved ones. As brief reflections were shared and each flame was extinguished, the symbolic finality of the moment proved too much to bear.

For many in attendance, it was a stark reminder of the scale of the loss.

Mafana conveyed condolences to the grieving family and acknowledged the depth of their pain.

He extended sympathies to the family, assuring them the municipality stood with them during this difficult time.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family.

“On behalf of the executive mayor, who is currently out of town, we are saying condolences to the family, and we are sympathising with them.

“It is a huge loss to the family to lose seven members at once. As the municipality, we are saying we are with them during this painful time,” said Mafana.

The seven family members will be laid to rest on Saturday at the Motherwell Sports Centre, when loved ones will gather to bid their final farewell.

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