Tim Plewman’s show explores life in the ‘awesome years’

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After staying at the top of his game for several decades, dancer, humourist, director, writer and producer Tim Plewman is bringing his Epilogue production tour to the Bay.

The production, co-written with advertising veteran John Smeddle, is a poignant and witty exploration of life, friendship, memory and growing older that will be staged at the Isithatha Theatre at the weekend.

Plewman said he was excited to return to the Bay after a 14-year hiatus.

“That is why this for me is a real nostalgic trip, I started a lot of my career back in the days in Gqeberha as a guitarist/entertainer at the Stage Door Pub [in the Phoenix Hotel in Central], I love the town.

“I was brought down from Johannesburg to play for three months, very early in my career.

“When I was at college, I earned money for my tuition by being a guitarist, singing at night at restaurants.

“Over the years, I have been back to do tours, I have probably done about 15 shows at the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex [Opera House], I am really looking forward to seeing it,” Plewman said.

For the production, Plewman blends storytelling, laughter and introspection into a performance that is both profoundly personal and universally relatable.

“Epilogue is about how we live our lives in what we would call the awesome years, the last third of our lives, how do we negotiate that and how do we have fun with it.

“How do we enjoy and be happy with the last third of our lives.

“Which is an incredible time for us, you have a wakeup call, something will happen suddenly then you go ‘woah, hang on a sec’.

“That wakeup call either makes you depressed or it lifts you up.

“An Epilogue is to lift people up for the last third of their life and that is what this show is about,” Plewman said.

With a background in comedy and performance, Plewman is able to balance humour with a more poignant, reflective tone of an epilogue.

The multi-award-winning producer said the first secret that people needed to understand was that comedy was part of life.

“If you cannot make light of something, then you really do not understand it.

“We have got to be able to balance our lives with the reality of seriousness and with the fun.

“If you cannot have all those mixed together, then you are missing out.

“For me, comedy has always been about lifting up the audience, being able to take people out of their realities and the hardships in their lives.

“Giving them an alternative for a while is a blessing, it is something that I have strived very hard to do in my 50 years on stage, so comedy is integral to our lives.”

Plewman has written TV series such as Pure Plewman and The Carruthers Brothers with Bill Flynn for M-Net.

The prolific voice-over artist has a successful production company with his wife, Cathy, that has produced at least 18 theatre and more than 160 corporate productions and videos.

The 70-year-old said the most common comments from people who came to watch the show was that it made them rethink everything.

“There are a number of messages inside the show, what I am hoping Epilogue will do is to make people comfortable, make people happy with being alive and with having a life.

“Be grateful for the life that you have, there is a joy in what we have been given and I think being able to recognise that joy, instead of continually looking at ‘oh I wish I could have done this or that’.”

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