UPDATE | Tensions flare as Julius Malema gets five-year sentence

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Tensions are simmering outside the East London magistrate’s court in KuGompo after the sentencing of EFF leader Julius Malema.

Police have cordoned off the court entrance, with armed officers stationed at the court’s door.

A brief confrontation ensued between the police and party supporters who said they wanted to enter the courtroom.

EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Tambo had to intervene and called the party’s members to rather watch the rest of the proceedings.

Police have increased their visibility, with a police helicopter hovering around Buffalo and Commissioner streets where the supporters are picketing.

The party’s regional leaders including its BCM constituency leader Mziyanda Hlekiso have been called in to cool the tensions.

Earlier, party secretary Marshall Dlamini told all EFF members to gather outside the court. Speaking from the stage, he called on the party conveners to gather together EFF members in anticipation of the judgment.

“As we said, we are returning with the CIC today, she must finish whatever she is reading. Let us be ready, fighters. All must be here and disciplined,” he said.

Malema was sentenced to five years’ jail for unlawful possession of a firearm, two years for unlawful possession of ammunition, R20,000 or six months’ imprisonment for the unlawful discharge of a firearm, failure to take reasonable precautions to avoid danger to a person or property and for reckless endangerment to a person or property.

All the other counts will run concurrently with the five-year sentence meted for unlawful possession of a firearm, effectively meaning Malema will serve five years of direct imprisonment. He was declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Malema’s application for leave to appeal is under way.

Daily Dispatch