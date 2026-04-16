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WATCH | Julius Malema’s sentencing triggers panic in Joburg CBD

Shops in Small Street have closed as EFF members march through, some with golf clubs

Koena Mashale

Koena Mashale

Journalist

Members of the EFF Johannesburg unhappy after the sentencing of their leader, Julius Malema, on April 16 2026. Picture: (Koena Mashale)

EFF members in Joburg rioted after the sentencing of their leader, Julius Malema, forcing shops in the Joburg CBD to close.

The chaos erupted outside the high court in Johannesburg near the public viewing of the Malema sentencing by the East London magistrate’s court. The crowd started getting rowdy as the Eastern Cape magistrate handed Malema a five-year direct imprisonment sentence.

Sensing possible commotion, shops around the viewing area started closing their doors.

The court has also closed its gates, not allowing people to enter and leave out of safety concerns, as shops in Small Street closed as members of the red party marched through, some holding golf clubs, sjamboks and wooden planks.

Malema was sentenced following his conviction on charges of contravening gun laws.

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