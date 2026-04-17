Beloved social worker Pamela Rubushe dies at 71

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Veteran social worker Pamela Ntombenkulu Rubushe has died.

Rubushe, a former chief social worker at Dora Nginza Hospital, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, surrounded by her loved ones at Mercantile Hospital.

She was 71, born on January 12 1955.

She is survived by her brothers, Makhaka, Ondluhlanga, Mziwodumo and Luxolo, and her sister Nondumiso. She never married.

Rubushe retired after 38 years of service dedicated to uplifting communities across Gqeberha.

She concluded her career at Dora Nginza Hospital after working across several medical institutions, including Mercantile and Livingstone hospitals.

Born and raised in the Eastern Cape, she studied at the University of Fort Hare, where she completed a BA in social work and an honours degree, before later obtaining a master’s degree from the then University of Port Elizabeth.

Over nearly four decades in public service, Rubushe became known as a compassionate and determined advocate for vulnerable groups, including abused women and children, the elderly, sex workers and patients facing complex social challenges.

Mziwodumo described Rubushe as a selfless individual who consistently went the extra mile for those in need.

“Our sister was a servant leader, not only to our family, but to the most vulnerable in our society.

“We shared her with the weak and vulnerable, and in return, the weak and vulnerable became part of our extended family.

“Her unwavering belief in justice and fairness changed the lives of many for the better.

“We are eternally grateful for the gift of her life as we commend her spirit into God’s hands,” Mziwodumo said.

In a 2020 interview with The Herald, Rubushe reflected on the values that guided her work in social services.

“You should not hesitate to go beyond the call of duty to help your patient.

“You must be honest at all times, have integrity and be trustworthy so that your patients can have the confidence to speak to you openly and share their problems and not hide anything.

“The purpose of a hospital social worker is to enable patients to understand and accept their darkness and to encourage the family to support the patients because many of them are shocked and in denial and need help to process their situations,” she said.

Sizeka Zitshu, who worked alongside Rubushe for more than 10 years at Dora Nginza, paid tribute to her former colleague, describing her as a deeply committed and compassionate professional.

“Pam was a straightforward and humble person, but also very assertive.

“She was deeply caring and warm towards all her patients, especially children, and she was always willing to go the extra mile.

“She was extremely dedicated to her work and followed through on every detail needed until each case was properly closed, and she would not compromise on that standard.

“She was very good at what she did and was completely committed to her profession.

“I believe she has left a legacy of doing every job thoroughly and ensuring that when you work, you do it with full dedication and attention to detail,” Zitshu said.

Rubushe will be laid to rest at her ancestral home in Twecu Village in KuGompo City on Friday April 24.

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