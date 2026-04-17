Gunmen kidnap students heading to exams in Nigeria’s Benue state

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Security agencies launched search and rescue operations, with governor Hyacinth Alia directing “no effort be spared” to locate the victims. Stock photo.

Gunmen abducted secondary school students heading to university entrance examinations and other travellers in central Nigeria’s Benue state, the region’s governor said late on Thursday, the first reported student abduction this year.

Armed gangs and Islamist militants frequently target travellers, schoolchildren and rural communities in Nigeria. The authorities did not say who they thought was behind the latest abduction.

The attack occurred on the Makurdi-Otukpo road, governor Hyacinth Alia said, describing it as a “cowardly act”. He did not say how many people were taken but local media reported 17 students were missing.

“The targeting of innocent citizens, particularly students on their way to sit for examinations, is unacceptable and stands against every norm of humanity and civil order,” Alia said.

Security agencies launched search and rescue operations, with the governor directing “no effort be spared” to locate the victims.

Mass kidnappings, despite repeated government pledges to prevent such incidents, continue to disrupt education, commerce and travel, leaving frustrated residents questioning the authorities’ effectiveness in addressing the threat.

US President Donald Trump has cited the insecurity to threaten military action over what he calls persecution of Christians in Nigeria. The government, made up of Christians and Muslims, said the insecurity affects people of both religions.

Reuters