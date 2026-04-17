Ivory Coast reports bird flu outbreak on farm

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The H5N1 bird flu virus, which has ravaged flocks around the world in recent years, killed 95,000 poultry birds in the district of Koun-Fao. File photo.

Ivory Coast has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu on a poultry farm in the east the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health said on Thursday.

The virus, which has ravaged flocks around the world in recent years, killed 95,000 poultry birds in the district of Koun-Fao near the border with Ghana, the Paris-based agency said, citing a report from Ivorian authorities.

Reuters