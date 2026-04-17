Life of actress Nomhle Nkonyeni celebrated in new song

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Late legendary actress Nomhle Nkonyeni’s memory has been immortalised in song, with Nomabotwe Mtimkhulu celebrating her memory with the release of her single, Siyakukhumbula (We miss you).

The launch, on April 9, also celebrated Mtimkhulu’s two decades in the music industry.

The launch at the Spaan Hub in Central was attended by kwaito legend Zwai Bala and former National Arts Festival (Makhanda) manager Nobesuthu Rayi, among others.

Nkonyeni, who is from New Brighton, died on July 10 2019, at the age of 77.

During apartheid, Nkonyeni — affectionately known as “Hle Hle” — was among stalwarts Dr Winston Ntshona and Dr John Kani who met Dr Athol Fugard and formed the Serpent Players, well known for their protest theatre productions and more.

She was also the first black person to perform at the Performing Arts Board theatre in Cape Town, when she played the lead role in Die Swerfjare van Poppie Nongena (The Long Journey of Poppie Nongena) in 1981.

She has featured in 14 films, one of those being 2019’s Knuckle City, and at least nine TV shows such as Scandal! on eTV, Igazi (Blood) on Mzansi Magic and Tsha tsha on SABC 1.

In tribute to the late actress, Mtimkhulu launched the song and the music video which is yet to be released.

Sharing the inspiration behind the single, Mtimkhulu said Nkonyeni once attended her show in 2017 or 2018.

“While sitting in the audience, she questioned why we sang about Winnie [Mandela-Madikizela] while there were locally-based stalwarts.

“After the show we hung out, and she confronted me and I agreed that what she said was true,” Mtimkhulu said.

She then assisted Nkonyeni to establish the Nomhle Nkonyeni Legacy Foundation in 2018.

Thereafter, Mtimkhulu started writing a song for the multi-award-winning actress.

“Unfortunately, she never got to hear my song, she died, but I had the privilege of spending time with her.

“We knew her as being a robust person, but I got to realise that she was actually very soft and considerate.

“I ended up performing the song at her funeral, but I told myself that I would give myself time, raise funds to record the song and release it alongside a music video that I shot inside her home,” Mtimkhulu said.

Nkonyeni received a special provincial funeral category two from President Cyril Ramaphosa because of her outstanding work in arts and culture.

“I had to change a few things in the song when she died, because I felt it would make more sense now to say that ‘Siyakukhumbula’ (We miss you).

“It took me a day to record the song with Edgar Muzah and Mtokozisi Mabuza, with a bit of assistance from Unathi who is a friend.

“I took a long time to write the song, because she kept putting pressure on me to finish it.

“The way she was excited made me afraid to release the song,” Mtimkhulu said.

She said she wanted people to know that Nkonyeni was a mother in her community, giving hope to the youth.

“Nkonyeni also fought for the rights of women, but she was not the only stalwart that I celebrated.

“I started by singing for the late Stompie Mavi as well.

“It was important for me to honour where I came from, because I joined Stompie Mavi’s band 20 years ago, so I sang his song Phansi Ntonga,” Mtimkhulu said.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.