Manhunt launched following quadruple murder in Gqeberha

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Four people were murdered in the early hours of Friday morning in Airport Valley.

Walmer police have launched a manhunt following a quadruple murder in the early hours of Friday morning in Airport Valley.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the incident occurred at about 12.34am, with police responding immediately to a shooting complaint received via radio control.

“Officers proceeded to a residence on Ndlovu Street, Airport Valley, Walmer.

“Upon arrival, they were met by the complainant outside the premises, who led them to a shack on the property.

“Inside the shack, police found the bodies of four victims, all of whom had sustained fatal gunshot wounds.

“The deceased are two brothers (aged 20 and 22), a 19‑year‑old female, and a 17‑year‑old female."

Gantana said the 22‑year‑old male sustained a gunshot wound to the right side of his face and the 20‑year‑old male sustained two gunshot wounds to the right side of his face.

Both female victims also sustained gunshot wounds to the head.

“The motive for the attack remains unknown and is part of the ongoing investigation.

“The complainant stated that he had briefly left the premises to go to a nearby shop.

“Upon his return, he discovered the bodies inside the shack.

“Four counts of murder have been opened. No arrests have been made at this stage.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact Lt Col Monde Sithole on 082-457-2812 or Crime Stop on 086-0010-111.

All information will be treated as confidential.

The Herald