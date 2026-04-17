Transferring high court seat would devastate Makhanda, JSC told

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The Judicial Service Commission interviews to fill three vacancies in the Eastern Cape division of the high court were restarted on Thursday

After interviews to fill three judicial vacancies in the Eastern Cape division of the high court were forced to start from scratch due to “conflict of interest” concerns, the candidates came out ready to respond on Thursday.

Among them was advocate Nicola Molony, who said the proposal to move the seat of the court from Makhanda to Bhisho would be economically devastating.

Replying to a question on this matter during her interview with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Thursday, Molony said Makhanda’s substantial disadvantaged community would be hardest hit.

“I believe it would lead to about 5,000 job losses.

“Furthermore, to prepare the Bhisho court for its role as the judicial seat would take about R310m.”

She said the Eastern Cape office of the master of the court and the National Prosecuting Authority’s office would also need to move, incurring more costs.

The proposed transfer of the Eastern Cape High Court seat was recommended by a rationalisation committee led by retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke.

Molony was one of nine candidates interviewed by the JSC for three vacancies in the high court in Makhanda and Mthatha.

Three interviews were done on Wednesday but the process ground mysteriously to a halt and that afternoon the commission issued a statement saying there had been a “conflict of interest”.

It is not clear what exactly the issue was, but the interviews began again from the beginning on Thursday morning.

Molony told the commission that besides her extensive experience as an advocate, she had also served as a magistrate and an acting judge of the high court.

The next candidate was University of Fort Hare public law Prof Nomthandazo Ntlama-Makhanya, a former South African netball player and the university’s first black woman professor in any faculty.

She confirmed her background was as an academic, and that she had never practised as an attorney or advocate.

However, she said she had sat as an acting judge in various judicial divisions around the country and had delivered 49 judgments.

One of the commissioners, justice and constitutional development minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, highlighted a judgment by the candidate in a 2023 Gauteng illegal land occupation case.

It involved the Madibeng municipality’s application for an interdict to remove people who had occupied land designated for low-cost housing.

Explaining her decision to refuse the interdict application, Ntlama-Makhanya said she needed to balance the constitutional right of citizens to adequate housing and the reality that this was subject to “progressive realisation” and the financial muscle of the state.

“The municipality came with senior counsel and the people represented themselves.

“I referred in my judgment to an elephant and an ant because the scales were so unbalanced.

“On the one side we had people without a roof over their heads and on the other a local government calling for their eviction.

“I was of the view, and I am still, that the state, despite its limited resources, had to try to provide alternative accommodation to the people, who were in a dire situation.”

Leading the interviews, chief justice Mandisa Maya asked the next candidate, senior magistrate Mbulelo Nqumse, why he had elected to stay part of the district court system rather than follow the normal trajectory up to the regional court.

Nqumse said he had enjoyed the variety of matters affecting ordinary citizens that he engaged with in the district court.

“In the district court, you may have a request to rebury a family member who was buried for many years, or an application to march.

“Being there is a way to understand the plight of our people more.”

Replying to Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane’s question on what he would do to improve the Eastern Cape judicial system, Nqumse said one of his dreams was to make the high court more available to rural communities.

“I cannot see why as a representative of the high court I cannot leave the comfort of Bhisho and Makhanda and go to sit, for instance, in Steynsburg, Burgersdorp or Molteno.

“That is something I would certainly advocate for, to bring access to justice closer to those people.”

Nqumse said this argument for expanding the reach of the high court should be complemented with more magistrate’s courts too.