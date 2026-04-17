‘We don’t feel valued at Aspen’

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About 150 jobs are at risk at the Gqeberha facility of Aspen Pharmacare’s South African Operations, a situation that has created anxiety among workers who say repeated retrenchments have pushed morale to an all-time low and left them feeling disposable.

Despite competitive wages, several employees say the lack of stability has overshadowed any financial benefit, leaving them reluctant to make long-term commitments.

In a letter to staff on Tuesday, Aspen South African Operations executive general manager Branson Bosman told staff they would receive Section 189A notices within 24 hours.

In the Section 189A given to staff, Bosman revealed that 150 jobs were on the line.

The latest retrenchment notice follows the loss of 749 jobs over the past 12 months.

This came after the shutdown of the pharmaceutical company’s eyedrop production facility in Gqeberha, the loss of key contracts and rising costs severely strained its finances.

This has left 1,423 employees at the Gqeberha facility, according to the notice.

KuGompo City has not been included in this round of retrenchments.

“Aspen SA Operations has experienced a change in its operational requirements, directly affecting manufacturing operations and the cost base,” Bosman said.

This, he said, included the loss of a significant portion of a tender in March, which affected workload and utilisation.

“This also led to reduced manufacturing demand below capacity across operations.”

He said there was a loss of volume in a sterile site and listed Sandoz in the notice.

This is likely Sandoz AG, a Swiss company that focuses on generic pharmaceuticals.

“These circumstances materially impact the sustainability of the business,” he said.

“Several cost-saving measures have already been taken to ensure long-term operational sustainability.

“These measures, along with other alternatives, will be discussed during this process.

“The company is therefore obliged to reassess its organisational structure in line with current and foreseeable operational requirements to ensure that resources are utilised to maximum effect.”

Bosman said Aspen SA Operations would apply to the CCMA for a facilitator.

“A working schedule of potentially affected posts per area and site will be tabled during consultation.”

He listed several reasons for the proposed operational changes:

Changes in production requirements at the site, together with the need to address resulting operational inefficiencies;

The loss or non-renewal of key third-party manufacturing contracts which previously contributed significantly to production volumes and the recovery of fixed costs; and

The need to ensure continued compliance with good manufacturing practice (GMP) standards and broader pharmaceutical industry benchmarks to remain competitive.

He said stakeholders were invited to propose viable alternatives that addressed the underlying challenges.

Affected employees would be paid severance packages in line with company policies.

These included two weeks’ pay for every completed year of service, along with notice periods of two months for those with up to 10 years’ service and three months for employees with more than 11 years’ service.

“The company will disclose all information relevant to meaningful engagement, subject to lawful confidentiality and privilege constraints, using a secure data room where appropriate,” Bosman said.

“Requests for information will be logged, tracked and answered in writing within agreed timeframes.”

Contacted for comment on the latest proceedings, Aspen SA spokesperson Shauneen Beukes said: “Aspen does not address internal or employee-related matters through the media.”

On Thursday, workers shared their concerns as uncertainty continued to hang over the facility.

Many expressed anxiety about the future, saying the mood had steadily worsened, with morale reaching what several described as an all-time low this week.

With each round of job cuts, workers said the atmosphere had become more tense, with many fearing they could be next.

Some described how conversations during breaks had shifted from everyday topics to concerns about job security and financial survival.

One employee said though she and her colleagues earned more than people in similar jobs in Gqeberha, she would rather take a pay cut and have job security.

“We don’t feel valued at Aspen,” she said.

“It feels like we are working in a [labour camp].

“We don’t feel like this company sees us as people.

“We are just labourers to them.”

Workers said that despite the relatively competitive wages, the lack of stability had overshadowed any financial benefit, leaving many feeling expendable and disconnected from the company.

Another worker said he was meant to celebrate a special occasion on Tuesday but the notice changed his plans.

“I had to go home and tell my family that I might be losing my job.”

He said the experience was emotionally devastating.

Another employee said workers at Aspen felt like casuals.

“This has been going on for more than a year.

“We are too scared to buy a car or a house or make any plans for the future because we don’t know how long we are going to be employed.

“This even affects which schools I can put my children into.

“We are all living with so much uncertainty.”

Many described putting major life decisions on hold, while others said they were already cutting back on expenses in anticipation of potential job losses.

Chemical, Energy, Paper, Printing, Wood and Allied Workers Union (Ceppwawu) spokesperson Karools Adams said he believed Aspen’s strategy was to force staff to accept changed working conditions and benefits by threatening retrenchments.

“In terms of the basic conditions of employment, it says 45 hours, but the collective agreement we have with them is 40 hours, and this supersedes the basic conditions of employment.

“The contract of employment also says 40 hours but they are trying to find a way to get out of that agreement because it is costly for them.

“In a recent meeting, they were trying to convince us [to change these] but the meeting was adjourned and they said they would come back to us.

“Instead of coming back to us, they run to the shop stewards and ask them to make suggestions on how to cut costs.

“They never came back to us.

“Whatever these guys are doing with changing the conditions of employment they must come to us because we are the ones with that knowledge.

“We are the guys who specialise in that.

“We can see they didn’t get their way with the shop stewards, and the only conclusion I can come up with is that this retrenchment is a way to push us to accept reductions of benefits.”

Adams said morale at the company would take a knock.

“Over the years we have been fighting for these benefits and a long time ago we achieved the 40-hour work week and the night-shift allowance but they want to move those back now.

“The workers will not be happy.”

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