Autistic French athlete Mattéo Ruberti takes on Ironman again

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

French athlete Mattéo Ruberti, who is autistic, trains for the Ironman Africa Championship taking place on Sunday

French autistic athlete Mattéo Ruberti made his way to the Friendly City to take on one of the world’s toughest endurance races despite navigating the challenges associated with his condition.

At the age of 24, Ruberti has already made history by being the only disabled athlete in the Ironman Africa Championship to have won an age-group while competing alongside able-bodied athletes.

Last year, he claimed victory in the 18-24 category in SA, marking a major milestone in his journey.

And it was a matter of no holds barred for the young athlete who completed this year’s event in a time of 9 hours and 39 minutes, 1 hour and 14 minutes faster than last year.

Ruberti said he was proud of his performance.

“I’m happy, I improved my time and finished third [in age category].

“My progress since last year has been huge and I hope it will be enough to qualify for Hawaii,” he said.

His performance at the weekend adds another chapter to a story that began in a very different place.

Reflecting on his earlier days, Ruberti spoke about how isolating his life once was.

“Twelve years ago, I didn’t leave my room much,” he said.

“I had no interaction with the outside world.

“I spent most of my time in front of the television and locked in my room.

“Sport changed everything for me. It helped me open up and connect with others.”

His introduction to sport came through his father, Frédéric, who began training with him when he was 13.

What started as simple runs soon grew into a shared journey in triathlon, with father and son initially competing together on a tandem bicycle as Ruberti learnt to deal with the challenges of co-ordination and sensory overload.

Today Ruberti trains up to 25 hours a week, combining running, swimming and cycling.

He has developed structured routines and uses tools such as power-based training to maintain focus during races, particularly during the demanding cycling leg.

Speaking ahead of the Ironman race, Ruberti shared his clear goal for the competition.

“My goal was simple.

“I wanted to win in my last year in the 18-24 age-group.

“If I win, I secure my spot for Hawaii.

“It is now or never for me, and I want to qualify alongside able-bodied athletes,” Ruberti said.

For his father, the journey has been one of challenges and perseverance, walking alongside his son through every step of progress.

“His biggest challenge was becoming more independent and sport helped him a lot,” Frédéric said.

“We had to break down many barriers and overcome fears together.

“When he was 16, we ran the Los Angeles Marathon, and from that moment, everything started to change.

“Step by step, he became more open to the world.”

As the years have gone by, those efforts have turned into moments of pride as he shares in his son’s success.

“It is a relief to see him happy and doing what he loves,” Frédéric said.

“People once told me I would not be able to share much with my son, and now we share the life of a high-level athlete.

“It is something very emotional for me, and I am proud every time I watch him compete.”

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.